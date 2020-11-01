Nagambie Resources : Quarterly Report 0 11/01/2020 | 07:50am EST Send by mail :

SEPTEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY REPORT 30 OCTOBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") commenced extensive geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of the principal historic mines at Redcastle during the September quarter. Results will become progressively available during the December quarter.

Mawson also commenced field work on the Doctors Gully option / joint venture (JV). During the quarter, negotiations were conducted on expanding the JV from 4 sq km to 199 sq km, including the numerous historic mines at Whroo and White Hills, on improved terms and renaming it the Whroo JV. In mid October, Nagambie and Mawson announced the signing of the expanded JV agreement. The expanded JV is subject to approval of Nagambie's shareholders, which will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Drilling of RAD002, the first diamond hole into the Racecourse target, was completed at 1,090m depth. Several laminated quartz veins have been sampled and gold assays are awaited but no significant sulphides were associated with the quartz veining. Bedding strike varied greatly throughout RAD002, from north-south to north-east to south-east, and was never in the preferred east-west direction for sulphide-gold mineralisation. The lack of sulphides does not correlate with the strong IP anomaly, which is now thought to be reflective of sulphides occurring to the west, closer to the intersection of the Wandean Crustal Fault and the Racecourse Thrust Fault.

Drilling of NWD001, the first hole to the west of the Nagambie Mine designed to intersect both the Nagambie Mine Thrust Fault and the Wandean Crustal Fault, commenced late in the quarter. The nominally 1,100m deep diamond hole is expected to be completed in November.

The Company continued to investigate the recovery of residual gold from the 1989-1997 Nagambie Mine heap leach pad using naturally-occurring bacteria and which laboratories are best equipped to carry out the bacterial speciation testwork required at an acceptable cost. Nagambie Resources is looking to commence laboratory work early in 2021.

The North East Link Project (NELP) tender closed as scheduled in May, with Nagambie asked to provide pricing for "Underwater Storage" PASS Management, but Covid-19 delays mean that the winning tenderer for the construction of NELP may not be announced until early 2021. COMMENTARY Nagambie Resources' Chairman, Mike Trumbull said: "Our strategic partner Mawson Gold has hit the ground running in the hunt for the next Fosterville. They are spending serious money on the Redcastle JV and are preparing to spend even more on the Whroo JV in early 2021. "For the Redcastle and Whroo JVs combined, Mawson can spend up to $3.75M or $5.25M before Nagambie needs to contribute to further JV expenditure. The use of multiple drilling rigs instead of one on our tenements greatly improves the chances of exploration success for shareholders." The use of multiple drilling rigs instead of one on our tenements greatly improves the chances of exploration success for shareholders." NAGAMBIE RESOURCES Exploration for Fosterville- style, structural-controlled, high grade sulphide-gold underground deposits within 3,600 sq km of Waranga Domain tenements is being methodically carried out using geophysical targeting techniques, diamond drilling and analysis for hydrothermal alteration of the sediments. Underwater storage of sulphidic excavation material (WASS / PASS) in the two legacy gold pits at the Nagambie Mine is an excellent environmental fit with a major infrastructure project for Melbourne such as the North-East Link. Recycling of the tailings and overburden dumps can produce aggregates for concrete and gravel products respectively. Quarrying and screening of sand deposits at the mine to produce various sand and quartz aggregate products is also planned. The first landfill site is planned to ultimately take advantage of the 17 Ha of engineered black plastic under the mine heap leach pad. SHARES ON ISSUE 499,932,346 ASX CODE: NAG Nagambie Resources Limited ABN 42 111 587 163 Registered, Operations & Head Office 533 Zanelli Road Nagambie Vic 3608 (PO Box 339) Tel: (03) 5794 1750 www.nagambieresources.com.au info@nagambieresources.com.au Board Mike Trumbull (Exec Chairman) Gary Davison (Director) Alfonso Grillo (Dir/Company Sec) James Earle CEO NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED September 2020 Quarterly Report - 30 October 2020 GOLD EXPLORATION RAD002 Diamond Drill Hole Drilling of the first diamond hole into the Racecourse sulphide-gold target, RAD002, was completed during the quarter at 1,090m depth down hole. Drilled north to south, the hole was collared immediately to the east of the Nagambie Bypass Freeway and east of the intersection of the Racecourse Thrust Fault with the Wandean Crustal Fault (refer Figure 1). RAD002 veered slightly to the west midway down the hole. Figure 1 Plan View: RAD002 showing Deformation of Bedding from expected East-West Strike Detailed logging of the hole has been completed. Several laminated quartz veins have been sampled and gold assays are awaited but no significant sulphides were associated with the quartz veining. Samples throughout the hole have been sent for analysis to ascertain the extent of hydrothermal alteration of the sandstone and siltstone beds. Disseminated gold at both the Nagambie Mine and the Wandean Prospect occurs preferentially in east-west- striking, marine-formation,sandstone-rich brittle beds in the footwall (to the south) of east-west-striking, steeply- north-dipping thrust faults. The widespread folding of the beds due to the north-south compression event that occurred in the Waranga Domain at the time of mineralisation (circa 475 Ma) resulted in the fracturing of the sandstone-rich beds at and near to east-west-striking anticlinal folds. The bedding strike varied greatly throughout RAD002 (refer Figure 1) and was never in the preferred east-west direction. The bedding changed from north-south at the top of the hole, to north-east, and finally to south-east at the bottom of the hole. The change from north-east to south-east strike occurred at a nose confirmed by the detailed logging of the bedding facies changes. The lack of any significant sulphides throughout RAD002 does not correlate with the strong dipole-dipole induced 2 NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED September 2020 Quarterly Report - 30 October 2020 polarisation (IP) anomaly picked up immediately to the east of the Nagambie Bypass Freeway (refer Figures 1 and 2). The signal at that point is therefore now thought to be reflective of sulphides occurring to the west of the Bypass, closer to the intersection of the Wandean Crustal Fault and the Racecourse Thrust Fault. IP Survey to the West of RAD002 Two additional lines of IP to the west of the Nagambie Bypass had been planned to be carried out late in the June quarter. However, Nagambie Resources' preferred contractor, Adelaide-based-Zonge, who has carried out all the major IP surveys in the Nagambie region, has been unable to conduct the work for over four months because of the Covid-19 closure of the border between South Australia and Victoria. The design of RAD003 to the west of the Bypass to drill into the Racecourse West target can't be finalised until this Zonge IP survey is carried out and analysed. NWD001 Diamond Drill Hole Drilling of NWD001, the first hole to the west of the Nagambie Mine designed to intersect both the Nagambie Mine Thrust Fault and the Wandean Crustal Fault (refer Figure 2), commenced late in the quarter following significant winter rain in the area. Drilling of the nominally 1,100m deep hole is now expected to be completed in November. Figure 2 Plan showing Major Structures, IP Sulphide-Gold Targets and DDHs RAD002 & NWD001 Redcastle Joint Venture(Nagambie Resources currently 100%) Mawson Gold Limited (TSX: MAW) has the option to spend the next $1.0 million to earn a 70% interest in the Redcastle JV Property (refer Figures 3 and 4). Mawson commenced extensive geophysical surveys and diamond drilling at Redcastle during the September quarter. The surveys being carried out include aerial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), gradient-array Induced Polarisation (IP), dipole-dipole IP, ground magnetics and ground gravity. 3 NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED September 2020 Quarterly Report - 30 October 2020 The principal historical mines are being diamond drilled for the first time ever to establish the major structural controls on gold mineralisation. Subsequent drilling by Mawson Gold will target anomalies outlined from the various geophysical surveys as they are completed. Figure 3 199 km² Whroo JV (blue outline) within 3,600 km² Waranga Domain Tenements (red hatched) Note: Mawson Figure, modified from Willman et. al, 2010: Economic Geology (2010) 105 (5): 895-915 Doctors Gully Joint Venture / Whroo Joint Venture(Nagambie Resources currently 100%) Mawson Gold had the option to spend the next $1.0 million to earn a 70% interest in the 4 sq km Doctors Gully tenement (RL 2019) and commenced field work at the property during the September quarter. Negotiations to expand the option / joint venture (JV) from 4 sq km to 199 sq km on improved terms, and rename it the Whroo JV, were carried out during the quarter. On 14 October 2020, Nagambie and Mawson announced the signing of the expanded JV agreement. The expanded JV is subject to approval of Nagambie's shareholders, which will be sought at Nagambie's upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Whroo JV covers the following 100%-owned contiguous Nagambie gold tenements (refer Figures 3 and 4) in the Waranga Domain, the northern portion of the greatly underexplored Melbourne Zone in Victoria: Four granted exploration licences - EL6158 (Rushworth, 46 sq km), EL6212 (Reedy Lake, 17 sq km), EL7205 (Angustown, 69 sq km) and EL7209 (Goulburn West, 34 sq km);

Two exploration licence applications - ELA7237 (Kirwans North 1, 20 sq km) and ELA7238 (Kirwans North 2, 9 sq km); and

