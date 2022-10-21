Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Nagarro SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:42 2022-10-21 am EDT
98.85 EUR   +0.66%
06:27aCms : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
EQ
10/18NAGARRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18Nagarro Se : Further increase in guidance for FY 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

10/21/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 3rd Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

21.10.2022 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 21 October 2022 – In the period from 14 October 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 23,677 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 29 September 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 30 September 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 14 October 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average stock market share price (EUR)
14 October 2022 5,000 95.2200
17 October 2022 4,000 95.2625
18 October 2022 5,500 100.7727
19 October 2022 5,500 98.1182
20 October 2022 3,677 97.6842
In total: 23,677  


The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 30 September 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022 within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 72,069 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2022.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


21.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469379  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469379&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NAGARRO SE
06:27aCms : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No ..
EQ
10/18NAGARRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18Nagarro Se : Further increase in guidance for FY 2022
EQ
10/14Cms : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No ..
EQ
10/10Dd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/10Dd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/07Dd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/07Cms : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No ..
EQ
10/05NAGARRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/04NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAGARRO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 821 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2022 52,5 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net Debt 2022 140 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 325 M 1 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 16 819
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 98,20 €
Average target price 189,00 €
Spread / Average Target 92,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-51.14%1 325
ACCENTURE PLC-36.85%164 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.54%139 738
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%115 878
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.93%95 301
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.49%76 156