CMS: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

In the period from 14 October 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 23,677 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 29 September 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 30 September 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 14 October 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) 14 October 2022 5,000 95.2200 17 October 2022 4,000 95.2625 18 October 2022 5,500 100.7727 19 October 2022 5,500 98.1182 20 October 2022 3,677 97.6842 In total: 23,677



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 30 September 2022, up to and including 20 October 2022 within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 72,069 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2022.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).