Munich, 17 July 2023 – On 14 July 2023, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 3,378 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 May 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares in three tranches would commence on 2 May 2023. The first tranche was completed on 25 May 2023, and the second tranche on 13 July 2023. As published in the announcement on 11 July 2023, the implementation of the third and last tranche has started on 14 July 2023 immediately following the completion of the second tranche.

The overall volume of the shares bought back on 14 July 2023 and the volume-weighted average stock market price of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) 14 July 2023 3,378 90.2730 In total: 3,378



The number of shares which have been bought back so far in the third tranche by Nagarro SE on 14 July 2023 within the framework of the share buyback program amounts to 3,378 no-par value shares and in total since the start of the share buyback on 2 May 2023 to 240,711 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).