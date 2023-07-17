EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Share Buyback
Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

17.07.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 17 July 2023 – On 14 July 2023, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 3,378 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 May 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares in three tranches would commence on 2 May 2023. The first tranche was completed on 25 May 2023, and the second tranche on 13 July 2023. As published in the announcement on 11 July 2023, the implementation of the third and last tranche has started on 14 July 2023 immediately following the completion of the second tranche.

The overall volume of the shares bought back on 14 July 2023 and the volume-weighted average stock market price of the shares are as follows:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Volume-weighted
average stock market share price (EUR)
14 July 20233,37890.2730
In total:3,378 


The number of shares which have been bought back so far in the third tranche by Nagarro SE on 14 July 2023 within the framework of the share buyback program amounts to 3,378 no-par value shares and in total since the start of the share buyback on 2 May 2023 to 240,711 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


17.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet:www.nagarro.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1681815  17.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp