Munich, 17 July 2023 – In the period from 10 July 2023, up to and including 13 July 2023, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 18,817 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcements of 2 May 2023 and 13 June 2023, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares (first tranche) would commence on 2 May 2023 (completed on 25 May 2023) and the second tranche on 14 June 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 10 July 2023, up to and including 13 July 2023, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2023.
The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
