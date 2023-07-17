Munich, 17 July 2023 – In the period from 10 July 2023, up to and including 13 July 2023, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 18,817 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcements of 2 May 2023 and 13 June 2023, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares (first tranche) would commence on 2 May 2023 (completed on 25 May 2023) and the second tranche on 14 June 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 10 July 2023, up to and including 13 July 2023, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) 10 July 2023 5,878 84.0904 11 July 2023 6,047 85.9853 12 July 2023 4,420 87.3844 13 July 2023 2,472 88.4304 In total: 18,817



The second tranche of the share buyback program was completed as of 13 July 2023. The number of shares which have been bought back by Nagarro SE since 14 June 2023, up to and including 13 July 2023, within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program amounts to 124,199 no-par value shares. This corresponds to a portion of the current nominal share capital of Nagarro SE of approximately 0.9%. The average purchase price paid per share amounted to EUR 80.5175. In total, shares were repurchased within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program for a total amount of EUR 10,000,191.39 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase). Since the start of the share buyback on 2 May 2023 a total of 237,333 no-par value shares were purchased by Nagarro SE within the framework of the first and second tranche; this corresponds to a portion of the current nominal share capital of Nagarro SE of approximately 1.72%.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).