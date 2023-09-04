

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.09.2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nagarro SE

b) LEI

9845008396BA67DA9B37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 68.95 EUR 36267.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 68.9500 EUR 36267.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE NON DISPLAY ORDER BOOK (NDOB MIC: AQED

