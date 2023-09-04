

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.09.2023 / 17:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nagarro SE

b) LEI

9845008396BA67DA9B37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 75.15 EUR 1953.90 EUR 75.05 EUR 6079.05 EUR 75.05 EUR 3752.50 EUR 74.90 EUR 1872.50 EUR 74.70 EUR 1942.20 EUR 74.65 EUR 2090.20 EUR 74.60 EUR 1939.60 EUR 74.30 EUR 1931.80 EUR 74.25 EUR 2153.25 EUR 74.20 EUR 1409.80 EUR 74.10 EUR 2000.70 EUR 74.00 EUR 2146.00 EUR 74.00 EUR 1554.00 EUR 74.00 EUR 1554.00 EUR 73.80 EUR 1992.60 EUR 73.80 EUR 295.20 EUR 73.80 EUR 738.00 EUR 73.80 EUR 885.60 EUR 73.80 EUR 221.40 EUR 73.75 EUR 1917.50 EUR 73.70 EUR 1621.40 EUR 73.70 EUR 589.60 EUR 73.65 EUR 220.95 EUR 73.65 EUR 1841.25 EUR 73.60 EUR 1913.60 EUR 73.60 EUR 368.00 EUR 73.60 EUR 1545.60 EUR 73.60 EUR 1987.20 EUR 73.55 EUR 5295.60 EUR 73.55 EUR 7943.40 EUR 73.55 EUR 3677.50 EUR 73.55 EUR 882.60 EUR 73.55 EUR 1176.80 EUR 73.55 EUR 1544.55 EUR 73.55 EUR 1471.00 EUR 73.55 EUR 1985.85 EUR 73.55 EUR 73.55 EUR 73.50 EUR 3969.00 EUR 73.50 EUR 661.50 EUR 73.50 EUR 3160.50 EUR 73.50 EUR 1102.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 73.99 EUR 81461.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

