Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2023 / 17:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Carl Georg
Last name(s):Dürschmidt
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
73.55 EUR441.30 EUR
73.50 EUR2352.00 EUR
73.50 EUR1543.50 EUR
73.50 EUR1984.50 EUR
73.50 EUR2425.50 EUR
73.50 EUR882.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
73.50 EUR9628.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet:www.nagarro.com

 
