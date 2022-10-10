Advanced search
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:00 2022-10-10 am EDT
90.15 EUR   +1.07%
06:45aDd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:39aDd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/07Dd : Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/10/2022 | 06:39am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2022 / 12:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Manas
Last name(s): Fuloria

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Over-the-counter acquisition (number of shares: 13,400)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 1206000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.0000 EUR 1206000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78773  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
