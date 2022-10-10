DD: Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.10.2022 / 12:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Manas
|Last name(s):
|Fuloria
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
b) Nature of the transaction
|Over-the-counter acquisition (number of shares: 13,400)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|90.00 EUR
|1206000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|90.0000 EUR
|1206000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|
|Einsteinstraße 172
|
|81677 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|
