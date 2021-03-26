DGAP-Adhoc : Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Merger Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger 26-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Munich, March 26, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Nagarro SE has decided - as already indicated in the securities prospectus published on December 08, 2020, in connection with the initial listing of the Company's shares - to enter into negotiations with the participants of the management participation program at the level of the operational management company Nagarro Holding GmbH regarding the dissolution of this program and the subsequent full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH into Nagarro SE by way of merger, with the issuance of new shares in Nagarro SE to the members of the management participation program. Currently, members of the Management Board and executives of various Nagarro group companies (including the members of the Management Board of Nagarro SE, Manas Fuloria and Vikram Sehgal) hold a fiduciary interest of approx. 16% of the shareholding in Nagarro Holding GmbH. It is intended to grant to the participants of the management participation program, directly or indirectly, shares in Nagarro Holding GmbH and new shares in Nagarro SE as part of the subsequent merger. The merger and the capital increase would require the approval of the General Meeting of Nagarro SE in order to be effective. It is planned to submit the described measure for resolution at a General Meeting of Nagarro SE in 2021. Contact: Nagarro SE Investor Relations Einsteinstr. 172 81677 Munich Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0 Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11 E-mail: ir@nagarro.com Web: www.nagarro.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Nagarro SE Einsteinstraße 172 81677 München Germany Phone: 089 9984210 Internet: www.nagarro.com ISIN: DE000A3H2200 WKN: A3H220 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1178971 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

