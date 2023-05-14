Jefferies leaves Nagarro at 'Buy' - Target 174 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Nagarro at "buy" with a target price of 174 euros for now after the IT services provider lowered its revenue outlook. While the reason for his buy recommendation - the valuation gap with shares of comparable companies - is intact, Nagarro's stock is likely to suffer in the short term from reduced predictability of demand for the company's offerings, analyst Martin Comtesse wrote in a research note released Sunday. This would be compounded by general economic risks./mis

