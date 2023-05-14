Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Nagarro SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  01:50:11 2023-05-12 pm EDT
85.55 EUR   -8.11%
12:04pJefferies leaves Nagarro at 'Buy' - Target 174 euros
DP
11:58aNAGARRO : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/12IT services provider Nagarro expects weaker sales growth in 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Jefferies leaves Nagarro at 'Buy' - Target 174 euros

05/14/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Nagarro at "buy" with a target price of 174 euros for now after the IT services provider lowered its revenue outlook. While the reason for his buy recommendation - the valuation gap with shares of comparable companies - is intact, Nagarro's stock is likely to suffer in the short term from reduced predictability of demand for the company's offerings, analyst Martin Comtesse wrote in a research note released Sunday. This would be compounded by general economic risks./mis

Original study publication date: 05/13/2023 / 18:34 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 13.05.2023 / 18:34 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about NAGARRO SE
12:04pJefferies leaves Nagarro at 'Buy' - Target 174 euros
DP
11:58aNAGARRO : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/12IT services provider Nagarro expects weaker sales growth in 2023
DP
05/12Nagarro Se : Adjustment in guidance for FY 2023
EQ
05/11Nagarro Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
05/08Cms : Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulat..
EQ
05/02Cms : Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Article 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Reg..
EQ
04/25NAGARRO : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/21NAGARRO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/20Profit-taking at Nagarro - No impetus from the capital market day
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAGARRO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 032 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net income 2023 78,5 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net Debt 2023 107 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 087
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 85,55 €
Average target price 164,75 €
Spread / Average Target 92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-22.93%1 270
ACCENTURE PLC3.88%175 054
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.54%145 732
SIEMENS AG15.78%129 193
IBM-14.19%111 544
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.16%87 888
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer