  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Nagarro SE
  News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:19:34 2023-04-14 am EDT
96.55 EUR   +4.49%
Management Board of Nagarro SE resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 30 million euros

04/14/2023 | 09:47am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Management Board of Nagarro SE resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 30 million euros

14-Apr-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 14, 2023 – The Management Board of Nagarro SE, Munich (the “Company”), has decided today to again make use of the authorization pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) to repurchase shares of the Company, which was granted by the shareholders’ meeting on October 30, 2020.

In aggregate, up to 350,000 shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 2.54%, subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 30 million (excluding ancillary costs of purchase). The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes covered by the authorization.

The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The share buyback will be conducted taking into account the Safe-Harbour-Rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016. The credit institute will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and, on each occasion, how many shares to acquire, without the Company having any influence over these decisions.

The share buyback will be carried out in the time period from April 24, 2023 until October 31, 2023. The purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not exceed, or fall short of, the arithmetic average of the closing prices of the Company’s shares in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days before the purchase by more than 10%.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buyback. The Management Board reserves the right to interrupt or to terminate the share buyback prematurely at any time.

All transactions will be published weekly following their consummation on the website of the Company (www.nagarro.com) in the Investor Relations section.



End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 / 785 000 282
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1608297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1608297  14-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 856 M 946 M 946 M
Net income 2022 71,3 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2022 122 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 263 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 18 087
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,40 €
Average target price 164,75 €
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-16.76%1 396
ACCENTURE PLC6.91%180 157
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 871
SIEMENS AG11.29%126 380
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.77%116 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.73%90 018
