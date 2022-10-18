Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Nagarro SE
  News
  Summary
Nagarro SE: Further increase in guidance for FY 2022

10/18/2022 | 03:11am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Nagarro SE: Further increase in guidance for FY 2022

18-Oct-2022 / 09:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

October 18, 2022 – The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the year-to-date developments and outlook for the remainder of the year and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The company revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from €800 million to €830 million. The estimate for gross margin remained at 27%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin was raised from 14% to 15%.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.


Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1465577  18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
