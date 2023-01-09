Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Nagarro SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:16 2023-01-09 am EST
116.30 EUR   +0.95%
09:53aNagarro Se : Guidance FY 2023
EQ
2022NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
2022NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagarro SE: Guidance FY 2023

01/09/2023 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Nagarro SE: Guidance FY 2023

09.01.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 09, 2023 - Nagarro's revenue for 2023 is expected to be in the region of EUR 1020 million. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are 28% and 15%, respectively.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.


Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Baierbrunner Str. 15
81379 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/785 000 282
Fax: +49 (0)322/2213 2620
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)


09.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530765

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530765  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about NAGARRO SE
09:53aNagarro Se : Guidance FY 2023
EQ
2022NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
2022NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
2022NAGARRO : Mainfirst reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2022NAGARRO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
2022Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Transcript : Nagarro SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
2022Nagarro posts 63.0% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2022, Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles Yo..
AQ
2022Nagarro SE Increases Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAGARRO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 859 M 912 M 912 M
Net income 2022 69,2 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2022 126 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 18 087
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 115,20 €
Average target price 177,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE3.78%1 672
ACCENTURE PLC0.89%169 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.39%142 579
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%129 923
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.54%99 625
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.96%73 179