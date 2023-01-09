EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Nagarro SE: Guidance FY 2023



09.01.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, January 09, 2023 - Nagarro's revenue for 2023 is expected to be in the region of EUR 1020 million. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are 28% and 15%, respectively.



Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

Contact: Nagarro SE

Investor Relations

Baierbrunner Str. 15

81379 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/785 000 282

Fax: +49 (0)322/2213 2620

E-mail: ir@nagarro.com

Web: www.nagarro.com Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

09.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

