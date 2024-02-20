EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Nagarro SE: Guidance for FY 2024

20.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, February 20, 2024 – Nagarro expects the FY 2024 revenue to be in the region of one billion Euros. This estimate is based on constant currency terms. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 are 27% and 14%, respectively.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses such measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see the Nagarro SE Annual Report 2022. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.


