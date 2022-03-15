|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Nagarro SE: Preliminary figures FY 2021
15-March-2022 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
March 15, 2022 - According to unaudited and preliminary figures, Nagarro's revenue for 2021 is expected to be in the region of ?546 million instead of the last guided number of ?535 million. The gross margin is expected to be in the region of 28.3% as against the last guided number of 28%. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the region of 14.6% instead of the last guided number of 14%.
Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2020. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
Contact:
Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
