    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/15 01:56:49 pm
133.5 EUR   +0.75%
01:55pNAGARRO SE : Preliminary figures FY 2021
EQ
02/24NAGARRO : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
01/24NAGARRO SE : Nagarro prepares for metaverse with RipeConcepts
EQ
Nagarro SE: Preliminary figures FY 2021

03/15/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Nagarro SE: Preliminary figures FY 2021

15-March-2022 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 15, 2022 - According to unaudited and preliminary figures, Nagarro's revenue for 2021 is expected to be in the region of ?546 million instead of the last guided number of ?535 million. The gross margin is expected to be in the region of 28.3% as against the last guided number of 28%. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the region of 14.6% instead of the last guided number of 14%.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2020. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

15-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1303399

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1303399  15-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 535 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2021 90,7 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 825 M 2 005 M 2 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 052
Free-Float -
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 132,50 €
Average target price 191,00 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Detlef Dinsel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-34.08%2 005
ACCENTURE PLC-25.78%194 454
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.55%176 318
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.27%111 460
INFOSYS LIMITED0.16%103 710
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.05%86 949