    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:56:53 2023-05-29 am EDT
79.88 EUR   +0.16%
08:30aNagarro Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/26Cms : Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
EQ
05/22Cms : Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/29/2023 | 08:30am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.05.2023 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Baierbrunner Straße 15
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.997651347617 % 12.05 % 15.04 % 13775985
Previous notification 3.18 % 8.99 % 12.17 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 412956 0 % 2.99 %
Total 412956 2.997651347617 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 899740 6.53 %
    Total 899740 6.53 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 06.09.2023 to 24.02.2026 at any time Cash 759635 5.51 %
      Total 759635 5.51 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % 5.17 % 5.17 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % 6.09 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % 5.17 % 5.17 %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 May 2023


29.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644217  29.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NAGARRO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 946 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2023 68,1 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net Debt 2023 105 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 082 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 946
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 79,75 €
Average target price 136,75 €
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Bacherl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gagan Deep Bakshi Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-28.15%1 158
ACCENTURE PLC13.78%191 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.22%147 439
SIEMENS AG20.86%132 908
IBM-8.52%117 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%87 780
