Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
Nagarro SE
|Street:
|
Baierbrunner Straße 15
|Postal code:
|
81379
|City:
|
München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
9845008396BA67DA9B37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
1.92 %
|
2.06 %
|
3.98 %
|
13775985
|Previous notification
|
1.66 %
|
5.14 %
|
6.79 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A3H2200
|
0
|
264505
|
0.00 %
|
1.92 %
|Total
|
264505
|
1.92 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
196107
|
1.42 %
|Rights of Use
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
956
|
0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|
197063
|
1.43 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Swaps
|
31/10/2023 - 05/05/2025
|
n/a
|
Cash
|
87138
|
0.63 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
87138
|
0.63 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Merrill Lynch International
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Bank of America Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Bank of America, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Bank of America Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
