Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
10:24:58 2024-03-26 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
76.2
EUR
+0.66%
+2.34%
-13.12%
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 26, 2024 at 10:16 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.03.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Nagarro SE Street:
Baierbrunner Straße 15 Postal code:
81379 City:
München Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
9845008396BA67DA9B37 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: exercise of instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.59 %
9.92 %
12.51 %
13775985 Previous notification
2.69 %
10.07 %
12.76 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3H2200
0
356616
0 %
2.59 % Total
356616
2.59 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
351437
2.55 %
Total
351437
2.55 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Swap
From 06.09.2024 to 28.08.2026
at any time
Cash
1014834
7.37 %
Total
1014834
7.37 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany Internet:
www.nagarro.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1867785 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
NAGARRO : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
Mar. 14
ZD
NAGARRO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
Mar. 13
ZD
IT service provider Nagarro earns less
Mar. 13
DP
NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
Feb. 20
ZD
IT service provider Nagarro expects recovery in the current year
Feb. 20
DP
Nagarro Granted License to Develop Temenos' Country Model Banks in Romania, Poland
Jan. 29
MT
NAGARRO : Buy rating from Warburg Research
Nov. 15
ZD
Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
IT service provider Nagarro records profit slump
Nov. 14
DP
Transcript : Nagarro SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023
Nov. 14
NAGARRO : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
Nov. 14
ZD
Tranche Update on Nagarro SE (DB:NA9)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 27, 2022.
Nov. 14
CI
Nagarro SE (DB:NA9) acquired Telesis7, LLC.
Oct. 31
CI
Jefferies lowers target for Nagarro to 112 euros - 'Buy'
23-08-29
DP
NAGARRO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
23-08-29
ZD
Nagarro Launches Cutting-Edge Digital Experience Offering, the Genome AI Platform
23-08-29
CI
NAGARRO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
23-08-15
ZD
Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-14
CI
Transcript : Nagarro SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2023
23-08-14
NAGARRO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
23-08-14
ZD
NAGARRO : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
23-08-14
ZD
Nagarro with lowest price since the beginning of 2021
23-08-14
DP
IT service provider Nagarro with operating profit slump - share falls
23-08-14
DP
IT service provider Nagarro with operating profit slump
23-08-14
DP
Tranche Update on Nagarro SE (DB:NA9)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 27, 2022.
23-08-13
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Nagarro SE is a Germany-based Company, which is a digital engineering and technology solutions. The Company offers a full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and customer experience, managed services, enterprise resource planning (ERP) consulting and other services. It operates globally and specializes in digital engineering, has launched a cutting-edge digital experience offering, the Genome AI platform.
More about the company
Last Close Price
75.7
EUR
Average target price
118.8
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+56.87% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1