Nagarro SE expands footprint and SAP capabilities with acquisition of MBIS

March 01, 2023: Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, announced today that it was planning to acquire MBIS, an SAP Gold Partner in Turkey, to enhance SAP services worldwide and to expand its offerings to key clients in Turkey. The acquisition will be finalized once antitrust clearance has been obtained.

With over 20 years in the business and a talented team of 450 employees, MBIS has established itself as a full-service provider player in the Turkish SAP market, helping clients transform their technology and processes to the latest SAP platforms. MBIS offers its clients cloud services, SAP value-added solutions, implementation and consulting services, and SAP licenses. The company invests significantly in R&D operations to enhance SAP features and thus provide additional value to its clients.

The transaction enhances Nagarro’s SAP offerings and opens up the fast-growing IT market in Turkey. With this transaction, key SAP clients can expect an enhanced level of services and a multitude of offerings in the technology space. Like Nagarro, MBIS fosters a learning and growing culture and invests heavily in young talent programs to train new graduates in SAP modules, full-cycle project implementation, and soft skills.

Joerg Dietmann, Managing Director, Nagarro, states:

“The cooperation with the MBIS team is the logical continuation of our globalization strategy of the Global Business Unit SAP. In addition to Nagarro's new presence in Turkey, MBIS adds a huge workforce to enhance our delivery skills for Europe but we also see them as a hub for the Middle East.”

Michael Schmidt, Managing Director, Nagarro, states:

“MBIS and Nagarro have a great cultural fit and share the same values. With a focus on SAP cloud strategy and innovations, we continue our ambitions to be one of the leaders for digitalization.”

Cenk Salihoğlu, General Manager, MBIS, on behalf of the MBIS founding team, states:

“As MBIS, we believe that this transaction will help us further strengthen the operations that we have been successfully conducting in Turkey for 23 years. Moreover, MBIS will have the opportunity to offer its products and services, which it has offered in Turkey, on a global scale. We aim to improve the customer experience further by proposing Nagarro's global expertise to our customers in Turkey. We are sure that our cooperation will bring outstanding results for both parties.”

About MBIS

Founded in 2000, MBIS focuses on providing digital solutions and services to ensure its customers get the best possible return on software and technology investments, especially for SAP® . As a SAP® Turkey's first Gold Partner MBIS, successfully and proudly offers comprehensive SAP® services for all functional and technical disciplines including consultancy, project implementations, upgrades, training, technical support and licensing that create value to more than 400 customers who operate in many key industries, with its unique experience and expertise gained in more than 20 years.

For more information, www.mbis.com.tr/en/

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people and is present in 33 countries.

For more information, www.nagarro.com

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact ir@nagarro.com