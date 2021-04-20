Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Nagarro SE
  News
  Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Nagarro SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/20/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2021 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Manas
Last name(s): Fuloria

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the granting of 15,000 options on shares in Nagarro SE under the stock option program for members of the Management Board of Nagarro SE
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65474  20.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
