Copenhagen/Denmark, November 22, 2023 - Nagarro and Radiometer proudly announce their collaboration to create innovation in the healthcare sector. Since the inception of this partnership in 2015, Nagarro and Radiometer have joined forces to create future-ready IT solutions for business intelligence, predictive maintenance using ML, platform integrations, Mobile Apps, Enterprise Solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365, automation, DevOps, infrastructure & security support, monitoring & maintenance, and many more.

In recognition of the sensitivity of the healthcare domain, Nagarro has diligently ensured that the solutions developed adhere to the highest industry standards across the globe while also aligning with data privacy frameworks such as GDPR and HIPAA.

Jesper Hansen, CIO at Radiometer, expresses his satisfaction with the partnership, "The journey with Nagarro continues to grow. From a small team supporting headquarters in Denmark back in 2015, collaboration has grown to support parts of our organization in the US, Sweden, and India. Currently, Nagarro is providing their valuable expertise in multiple domains, and we have also started various innovation initiatives in AI and Machine Learning with them. Additionally, they support us with their agility consultancy - the way forward for us. The technical and domain expertise augmented by each Nagarro consultant has built a strong and robust collaboration."

Nagarro has a track record of over 25 years in engineering solutions for clients in the Life Science and Healthcare sectors worldwide, understanding the needs, constraints, and opportunities this industry faces. In today's era of rapid technological advancement in artificial intelligence, robotics, genomics, and digital health solutions, both Nagarro and Radiometer are committed to staying at the forefront of the industry while ensuring compliance with strict regulatory requirements.

Andrei Doibani, Global Business Unit Head for Life Sciences and Healthcare at Nagarro, is looking forward to the continuing future with Radiometer:

"Our partnership is driven by a profound commitment to harness the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics within the realm of medical device technologies. Together, we aspire to craft an unparalleled solution that reshapes the landscape of service, marketing, and customer engagement by seamlessly embracing the digital milieu, ultimately creating a better healthcare future. This synergy of expertise and resources charts a course towards healthcare's forefront, where innovation and AI converge to elevate well-being and etch an indelible mark of progress for generations to come."

The enduring partnership between Nagarro and Radiometer exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation, compliance, and excellence in the healthcare technology sector. As they continue to pioneer solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible, both companies look forward to a future where healthcare is not just advanced but also more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

About Radiometer

Radiometer develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for blood sampling, blood gas analysis, transcutaneous monitoring, immunoassay testing, and related IT management systems. Today, Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics. Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnership, it helps healthcare professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care. The company is headquartered in Denmark and counts more than 4,800 employees worldwide.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, global character, CARING mindset, and Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs over 19,000 people in 36 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

