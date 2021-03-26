Log in
Nagarro : intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger

03/26/2021 | 09:56am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Merger
Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger

26-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 26, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Nagarro SE has decided - as already indicated in the securities prospectus published on December 08, 2020, in connection with the initial listing of the Company's shares - to enter into negotiations with the participants of the management participation program at the level of the operational management company Nagarro Holding GmbH regarding the dissolution of this program and the subsequent full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH into Nagarro SE by way of merger, with the issuance of new shares in Nagarro SE to the members of the management participation program. Currently, members of the Management Board and executives of various Nagarro group companies (including the members of the Management Board of Nagarro SE, Manas Fuloria and Vikram Sehgal) hold a fiduciary interest of approx. 16% of the shareholding in Nagarro Holding GmbH. It is intended to grant to the participants of the management participation program, directly or indirectly, shares in Nagarro Holding GmbH and new shares in Nagarro SE as part of the subsequent merger.

The merger and the capital increase would require the approval of the General Meeting of Nagarro SE in order to be effective. It is planned to submit the described measure for resolution at a General Meeting of Nagarro SE in 2021.

Contact:
Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

26-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178971

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1178971  26-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
