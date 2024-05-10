May 10, 2024: Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, and AudienceProject, a leading provider of audience measurement and data solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of audience measurement and data analytics to meet the evolving demands of the market.

AudienceProject is widely recognized for its advanced audience measurement capabilities, empowering advertisers, agencies, and publishers with deep insights into audience measurement across various digital channels. By teaming up with Nagarro, renowned for its expertise in creating robust and scalable digital solutions, AudienceProject aims to accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and deliver unprecedented value to its clients.

The partnership will leverage Nagarro's agile mindset and advanced engineering practices to enhance AudienceProject's existing data platform with cloud-native technologies and microservices architecture. By incorporating the latest advancements in AI and ML technologies, the platform will achieve higher scalability, reliability, and performance, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with AudienceProject in their mission to revolutionize audience measurement and data solutions. Our team is dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices to empower AudienceProject with a highly scalable and resilient platform that can support their growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to their clients," says Michael Møller, Director at Nagarro.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Nagarro," said Morten Kruse Søndergaard, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AudienceProject."Nagarro's proven track record in developing and scaling digital platforms makes them the ideal partner to support our ambitious goals. Together, we are confident that we can elevate the capabilities of our platform and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients in an increasingly competitive landscape."

About AudienceProject

AudienceProject is a leading SaaS company empowering advertisers to make confident marketing decisions and reach their audience more effectively based on independent and comprehensive cross-media measurement. Our powerful AI-driven and easy-to-use platform provides actionable audience insights in a cookieless and privacy-safe manner, allowing advertisers to allocate ad budgets more efficiently.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 36 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.

