Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Nagarro SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:32 2022-12-06 am EST
116.00 EUR   +1.22%
11:07aPvr : Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/16NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/15NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/06/2022 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.12.2022 / 17:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Baierbrunner Straße 15
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 4.13 % 7.21 % 13775985
Previous notification 2.79 % 4.12 % 6.91 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 423137 0 % 3.07 %
Total 423137 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 392252 2.85 %
    Total 392252 2.85 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 24.08.2072 to 02.09.2072 at any time Cash 59 0 %
Equity Swap 28.08.2024 at any time Cash 177199 1.29 %
      Total 177258 1.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Dec 2022


06.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506587  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NAGARRO SE
11:07aPvr : Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
EQ
11/16NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/15NAGARRO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/15NAGARRO : Mainfirst reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/14NAGARRO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/14Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
11/14Nagarro SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
11/14Transcript : Nagarro SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14Nagarro posts 63.0% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2022, Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles Yo..
AQ
11/14Nagarro SE Increases Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAGARRO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 859 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2022 69,2 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2022 126 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 567 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 18 087
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 114,60 €
Average target price 177,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-42.99%1 649
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.36%153 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.14%84 099