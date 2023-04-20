Profit-taking at Nagarro - No impetus from the capital market day

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investors cashed in on Nagarro shares on Thursday. The papers of the IT service provider fell by around 2 percent to 103.60 euros by the afternoon. The small cap index SDax fell by 0.46 percent.

Most recently, the shares had benefited from the presentation of the financial figures for 2022 and the announcement of a share buyback. On Thursday, the focus was on the IT service provider's first capital market day. On this occasion, Nagarro wants to present its future corporate strategy, the expert Martin Comtesse from the analysis firm Jefferies had already emphasized on Monday.

But with Nagarro now just like with the capital market meetings of the dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care and the car rental company Sixt in this week the hoped for positive news could have failed to materialize, a trader justified the price losses.

Market expert Andreas Lipkow added: "Some profit-taking can be seen in the shares of Nagarro." After the price increases of the last trading days, the price development lost some momentum./la/he

