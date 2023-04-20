Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Nagarro SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA9   DE000A3H2200

NAGARRO SE

(NA9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:18:32 2023-04-20 am EDT
99.93 EUR   -7.31%
10:51aProfit-taking at Nagarro - No impetus from the capital market day
DP
04/19MATRIXX Software and Nagarro Partner to Offer Communications Service Providers End-to-End Digitized Customer Journeys
BU
04/19MATRIXX Software and Nagarro Partners to Offer Communications Service Providers End-To-End Digitized Customer Journey
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Profit-taking at Nagarro - No impetus from the capital market day

04/20/2023 | 10:51am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investors cashed in on Nagarro shares on Thursday. The papers of the IT service provider fell by around 2 percent to 103.60 euros by the afternoon. The small cap index SDax fell by 0.46 percent.

Most recently, the shares had benefited from the presentation of the financial figures for 2022 and the announcement of a share buyback. On Thursday, the focus was on the IT service provider's first capital market day. On this occasion, Nagarro wants to present its future corporate strategy, the expert Martin Comtesse from the analysis firm Jefferies had already emphasized on Monday.

But with Nagarro now just like with the capital market meetings of the dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care and the car rental company Sixt in this week the hoped for positive news could have failed to materialize, a trader justified the price losses.

Market expert Andreas Lipkow added: "Some profit-taking can be seen in the shares of Nagarro." After the price increases of the last trading days, the price development lost some momentum./la/he

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 032 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2023 76,3 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
Net Debt 2023 151 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 474 M 1 616 M 1 616 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 18 087
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart NAGARRO SE
Duration : Period :
Nagarro SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 107,80 €
Average target price 164,75 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manas Chandra Fuloria Chairman-Management Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vikram Sehgal Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sarin Member-Supervisory Board
Annette Mainka Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGARRO SE-2.88%1 616
ACCENTURE PLC4.89%176 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.13%137 565
SIEMENS AG13.07%127 339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.31%114 586
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.02%89 931
