WDH: IT service provider Nagarro significantly increases sales and operating profit

03/03/2023 | 01:57am EST
(Company name added to the headline)

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - IT service provider Nagarro has posted significant growth in 2022. Based on preliminary figures, sales rose by around 57 percent year-on-year to 856.4 million euros, the SDax-listed company announced in Munich on Friday. Nagarro thus performed more or less in line with analysts' expectations. The group also became more profitable last year: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), adjusted for special effects, climbed by almost 86 percent to 148.1 million euros. The corresponding margin improved by almost three percentage points to 17.3 percent, which was better than Nagarro itself had expected.

As has been known since the beginning of the year, the company aims to break the one billion euro sales mark in the current year. The gross margin is expected to be 28 percent, compared to 28.3 percent in the previous year. Of the total revenue, however, only 15 percent is expected to remain before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) and adjusted for special effects, which is slightly less than in 2022./ngu/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
