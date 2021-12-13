Log in
    8012   JP3647800006

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

(8012)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Nagase : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2022 Second Quarter Financial Briefing

12/13/2021 | 03:56am EST
FYE March 2022 Second Quarter

Financial Briefing

NAGASE&CO.,LTD.

November 22,2021

IDENTIFY >>> DEVELOP >>> EXPAND

Copyright © 2021 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Contents

  • FYE March 2022 Second Quarter Results,

Earnings Projection

P3P18

  • Promotion of our sustainability initiatives P19P22

Prinova Group Growth Strategy

P23P38

Copyright © 2021 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Contents

FYE March 2022 Second Quarter Results,

Earnings Projection

Copyright © 2021 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Consolidated statements income

  • Gross profit
    • Higher profit in all segments, with all stages of profit below gross profit reaching record highs for a cumulative Second quarter
    • In particular, the automobile-related business, resins and electronics-related businesses, and the Prinova Group's nutrition- related business performed well
  • Operating income

In response to the increase in gross profit, income increased significantly year-on-year; the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic had been significant in the same period of the previous year

  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Income increased due to significant increase up to ordinary income despite decrease in gain on sales of cross-shareholdings

100 millions of yen

20/09

21/09

Change

Vs.PY

Forecast

Achievement

S a l e s

2,863

3,737

+ 873

131%

Gross profit

537

687

+ 149

128%

1,300

53%

18.8%

18.4%

(0.4pt)

S

G

&

A

448

492

+ 43

110%

1,000

e x p e n s e s

O p e r a t i n g

89

194

+ 105

218%

300

65%

i n c o m e

O r d i n a r y

96

204

+ 107

211%

310

66%

i n c o m e

Profit attributable

to owners of the

101

146

+ 44

144%

225

65%

p

a

r e n

t

US$ Exchange rate

@ 106.9

@ 109.8

@ 2.9 Weak yen

@109.5

(period average)

RMB Exchange rate

@ 15.3

@ 17.0

@ 1.7

Weak yen

169

(period average)

  • Offset to sales and cost of sales from application of revenue recognition standards: Sep. 2020, -¥94.7 billion; Sep. 2021, -¥117.1 billion
  • Impact from foreign exchange: Gross profit, +¥1,000 million; Operating income, +¥300 million

4

Copyright © 2021 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Gross Profit By Region

  • Higher profit both domestic and overseas
  • Domestic : In particular, the automobile-related business and electronics-related business for mobile devices/displays performed well
  • Overseas: The resins business, mainly for office equipment, appliances, and video game devices and focused on Greater China and ASEAN, and the nutrition-related business in Europe and the Americas performed well

Domestic & Overseas Gross profit(100 millions of yen)

Overseas gross profit By Region(100 millions of yen)

700

Total 687

Overseas

334

600

Total 537

500 Overseas

239

Overseas

400

Overseas

ratio

ratio

48.7%

44.6%

300

200Domestic

Domestic352

297

100

0

20/0921/09

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

From FYE March 2022, the usual overseas net sales per-destination region have been replaced by per-region information for gross profit, aggregated for each location of consolidated

Domestic figures under Domestic & Overseas Gross Profit include inter-regional adjustments

5

Copyright © 2021 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nagase & Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
