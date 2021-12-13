Nagase : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2022 Second Quarter Financial Briefing

Domestic : In particular, the automobile-related business and electronics-related business for mobile devices/displays performed well
Overseas: The resins business, mainly for office equipment, appliances, and video game devices and focused on Greater China and ASEAN, and the nutrition-related business in Europe and the Americas performed well
Domestic & Overseas Gross profit(100 millions of yen)
Overseas gross profit By Region(100 millions of yen)
700
Total 687
Overseas
334
600
Total 537
500 Overseas
239
Overseas
400
Overseas
ratio
ratio
48.7%
44.6%
300
200Domestic
Domestic352
297
100
0
20/0921/09
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
※From FYE March 2022, the usual overseas net sales per-destination region have been replaced by per-region information for gross profit, aggregated for each location of consolidated
※Domestic figures under Domestic & Overseas Gross Profit include inter-regional adjustments
Nagase & Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:55:02 UTC.