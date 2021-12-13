Nagase : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2022 Second Quarter Financial Briefing

Consolidated statements income

Gross profit

Higher profit in all segments, with all stages of profit below gross profit reaching record highs for a cumulative Second quarter In particular, the automobile-related business, resins and electronics-related businesses, and the Prinova Group's nutrition- related business performed well

Operating income

・In response to the increase in gross profit, income increased significantly year-on-year; the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic had been significant in the same period of the previous year

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

・Income increased due to significant increase up to ordinary income despite decrease in gain on sales of cross-shareholdings

100 millions of yen 20/09 21/09 Change Vs.PY Forecast Achievement S a l e s 2,863 3,737 + 873 131% ー ー Gross profit 537 687 + 149 128% 1,300 53% 18.8% 18.4% (0.4pt) － ー － S G & A 448 492 + 43 110% 1,000 － e x p e n s e s O p e r a t i n g 89 194 + 105 218% 300 65% i n c o m e O r d i n a r y 96 204 + 107 211% 310 66% i n c o m e Profit attributable to owners of the 101 146 + 44 144% 225 65% p a r e n t US$ Exchange rate @ 106.9 @ 109.8 @ 2.9 Weak yen @109.5 (period average) RMB Exchange rate @ 15.3 @ 17.0 @ 1.7 Weak yen ＠ 16．9 (period average)

Offset to sales and cost of sales from application of revenue recognition standards: Sep. 2020, -¥94.7 billion; Sep. 2021, -¥117.1 billion

-¥94.7 billion; Sep. 2021, -¥117.1 billion Impact from foreign exchange: Gross profit, +¥1,000 million; Operating income, +¥300 million

4