Nagase : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Sustainability Linked Bonds Terms of Issuance

The entire proceeds from the issuance of Bonds will be used to fund in part
Use of Proceeds
the redemption of the Company's 5th series of unsecured bonds of 10 billion
yen scheduled to be redeemed on June 16, 2022.
*1 A Sustainability Linked Bond is a bond whose terms vary depending on whether it meets predetermined sustainability and/or ESG objectives. The issuer of a Sustainability Linked Bond commits to improving future sustainability outcomes within an initially defined time horizon. Specifically, the instrument is based on the issuer's assessment of future performance using predetermined key performance indicators (KPIs) and sustainability performance targets (SPTs). The terms of the bond change depending on whether the SPTs, established as target figures with respect to the KPIs, are achieved.
*2 Scope 1, 2, and 3 refer to the categories of greenhouse gas emissions defined in the GHG Protocol, which was developed as an international standard for calculating and reporting greenhouse gas emissions. The company will consider updating the target values for Scope 3 based on future dialogue with entities involved in the supply chain.
Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions by the business itself
Scope 2: Indirect emissions resulting from the use of electricity, heat, and steam supplied by other companies
Scope 3: Indirect emissions other than Scope 1 and 2 (emissions by other companies related to the activities of the business)
*3 Sustainability performance targets (SPTs) are targets based on the management strategy of the issuer who determines the terms of issuance of Sustainability Linked Bonds.
*4 Structuring agents are entities that provide support for the execution of Sustainability Linked Bonds through the development of the Sustainability Linked Bond framework and advice on obtaining second-party opinions.
The following is a list of investors who have made representations regarding investment in Bonds. (As of June 3, 2022, in Japanese alphabetical order)
Iizuka Shinkin Bank, THE ICHII SHINKIN BANK, THE OITA SHINKIN BANK, The Ohtawara Shinkin Bank, The Gamagori Shinkin Bank, KANONJI SHINYOKINKO, The Kuwanamie Shinkin Bank, KOTO SHINKIN BANK, The Sawayaka Shinkin Bank, THE SANJO SHINKINBANK, The Dai- ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, Daitokyo Shinkumi Credit Cooperative, Takanabe Shinkin Bank, Takamatsu Shinkin Bank, Tajima Shinkin Bank, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co., Ltd., THE TOYOTA SHINKIN BANK, NAGANO SHINKIN BANK, Nakahyogo Shinkin Bank, Nishihyogo Shinkin Bank, JA NISHIMIKAWA, Nissay Asset Management Corporation, Numazu Shinkin Bank, Hagiyamaguchi Shinkin Bank, The Banshu Shinkin Bank, HYOGO SHINKIN BANK, Fukushima Shinkin Bank, The Fukusen Credit Cooperative, HOKKAIDO SHINKIN BANK, THE MISHIMA SHINKIN BANK, The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.