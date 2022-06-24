Nagase : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Sustainability Linked Bonds Terms of Issuance

SPT 2：Reduce the group's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 12.3% in

NAGASE & CO., LTD. today determined the following terms for the issuance of Sustainability Linked Bonds*1 ("Bonds") announced May 10, 2022.

To Whom It May Concern:

*1 A Sustainability Linked Bond is a bond whose terms vary depending on whether it meets predetermined sustainability and/or ESG objectives. The issuer of a Sustainability Linked Bond commits to improving future sustainability outcomes within an initially defined time horizon. Specifically, the instrument is based on the issuer's assessment of future performance using predetermined key performance indicators (KPIs) and sustainability performance targets (SPTs). The terms of the bond change depending on whether the SPTs, established as target figures with respect to the KPIs, are achieved.

the redemption of the Company's 5th series of unsecured bonds of 10 billion

The entire proceeds from the issuance of Bonds will be used to fund in part

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (administrator), Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,

Bonds are not secured or guaranteed, and no assets have been reserved

after careful review of the factors contributing to the non-achievement of the

The company will make a final decision of which institution to donate to

of SPTs, please refer to the description in the emission credits section above).

amount of the Bonds (for the amount of donation based on the achievement

environmental conservation activities with an amount equivalent to the

local governments and similar organizations that are engaged in

system failures related to the transfer of emission rights, etc.), the company

However, in the event of force majeure, etc., under the emission rights

bond issue amount will be purchased. (If neither SPT is achieved, a total

purchased. If SPT 2 is not achieved, an amount equivalent to 0.05% of the

achieved, an amount equivalent to 0.10% of the bond issue amount will be

factors contributing to the non-achievement of the SPTs. If SPT 1 is not

However, the company will make a final decision after careful review of the

report or website. As of this time, the company has identified J-Credit,

and the amount purchased will be disclosed in the company's integrated

emission credits are purchased, the name of the credits, the date of transfer,

the Bonds in order to accelerate efforts to address climate change. When

corresponding to the achievement status of the SPTs before the redemption of

(credits/certificates of CO2 reduction value) will be purchased in an amount

SPTs have not been achieved as of the judgment date, emission credits

SPTs will be established as SPT1 and SPT2. If it is confirmed that any of the

*2 Scope 1, 2, and 3 refer to the categories of greenhouse gas emissions defined in the GHG Protocol, which was developed as an international standard for calculating and reporting greenhouse gas emissions. The company will consider updating the target values for Scope 3 based on future dialogue with entities involved in the supply chain.

Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions by the business itself

Scope 2: Indirect emissions resulting from the use of electricity, heat, and steam supplied by other companies

Scope 3: Indirect emissions other than Scope 1 and 2 (emissions by other companies related to the activities of the business)

*3 Sustainability performance targets (SPTs) are targets based on the management strategy of the issuer who determines the terms of issuance of Sustainability Linked Bonds.

*4 Structuring agents are entities that provide support for the execution of Sustainability Linked Bonds through the development of the Sustainability Linked Bond framework and advice on obtaining second-party opinions.

The following is a list of investors who have made representations regarding investment in Bonds. (As of June 3, 2022, in Japanese alphabetical order)

Iizuka Shinkin Bank, THE ICHII SHINKIN BANK, THE OITA SHINKIN BANK, The Ohtawara Shinkin Bank, The Gamagori Shinkin Bank, KANONJI SHINYOKINKO, The Kuwanamie Shinkin Bank, KOTO SHINKIN BANK, The Sawayaka Shinkin Bank, THE SANJO SHINKINBANK, The Dai- ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, Daitokyo Shinkumi Credit Cooperative, Takanabe Shinkin Bank, Takamatsu Shinkin Bank, Tajima Shinkin Bank, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co., Ltd., THE TOYOTA SHINKIN BANK, NAGANO SHINKIN BANK, Nakahyogo Shinkin Bank, Nishihyogo Shinkin Bank, JA NISHIMIKAWA, Nissay Asset Management Corporation, Numazu Shinkin Bank, Hagiyamaguchi Shinkin Bank, The Banshu Shinkin Bank, HYOGO SHINKIN BANK, Fukushima Shinkin Bank, The Fukusen Credit Cooperative, HOKKAIDO SHINKIN BANK, THE MISHIMA SHINKIN BANK, The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.

End

3