Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese for reference. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.
October 5, 2021
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name:
NAGASE & CO., LTD.
Representative:
Kenji Asakura,
|
Representative Director, President
Stock Exchange Listings:
|
Tokyo (First Sections) Code 8012
Contact:
Yoshihisa Shimizu,
|
Executive Officer,
|
General Manager,
|
Corporate Management Dept.
Tel:
+81-3-3665-3028
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation
under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 5, 2021 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.
NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
|
Common shares
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
137,200 shares
3.
|
Total repurchase amount
|
265,088,192 yen
4.
|
Repurchase period
|
From September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021
(execution base)
5.
|
Repurchase method
|
Market purchases
(Reference)
1.
|
Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 5, 2021
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
|
Common shares
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
|
4,500,000 shares (maximum)
|
(Equivalent to 3.63% of outstanding shares,
excluding treasury stocks)
(3) Total repurchase amount
|
6 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
|
Repurchase period
|
From February 8, 2021 to February 4, 2022
(5)
|
Repurchase method
|
Market purchases
2. Accumulated total of the repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of September 30, 2021)
(1) Total number of shares repurchased
|
2,621,100 shares
|
(2) Total repurchase amount
4,495,699,232 yen
End
