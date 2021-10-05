Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese for reference. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

October 5, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: NAGASE & CO., LTD. Representative: Kenji Asakura, Representative Director, President Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo (First Sections) Code 8012 Contact: Yoshihisa Shimizu, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Dept. Tel: +81-3-3665-3028

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation

under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 5, 2021 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.

NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.