Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nagase & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8012   JP3647800006

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

(8012)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

10/05/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese for reference. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

October 5, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Representative:

Kenji Asakura,

Representative Director, President

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo (First Sections) Code 8012

Contact:

Yoshihisa Shimizu,

Executive Officer,

General Manager,

Corporate Management Dept.

Tel:

+81-3-3665-3028

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation

under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 5, 2021 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.

NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

137,200 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount

265,088,192 yen

4.

Repurchase period

From September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

(execution base)

5.

Repurchase method

Market purchases

(Reference)

1.

Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 5, 2021

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

4,500,000 shares (maximum)

(Equivalent to 3.63% of outstanding shares,

excluding treasury stocks)

(3) Total repurchase amount

6 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Repurchase period

From February 8, 2021 to February 4, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases

2. Accumulated total of the repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of September 30, 2021)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased

2,621,100 shares

(2) Total repurchase amount

4,495,699,232 yen

End

Disclaimer

Nagase & Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 05:11:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NAGASE & CO., LTD.
01:12aNAGASE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
PU
09/29NAGASE & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22NAGASE : Zeroboard Inc. and NAGASE & CO., LTD. Enter Business Alliance for Expansion of CO..
AQ
09/06Nagase & Co Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $4 Million
MT
09/03Nagase & Co. Pays $4 Million in Share Buyback in August
MT
09/02NAGASE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
PU
08/30NAGASE : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights
PU
08/30NAGASE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of..
PU
08/30Nagase & Co's Attributable Profit Rises 5.3% in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/04Nagase & Co's Attributable Profit Rises 5.3% in Fiscal Q1; Shares Gain 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 830 B 7 471 M 7 471 M
Net income 2021 18 829 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2021 68 335 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 224 B 2 015 M 2 012 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 940
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NAGASE & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nagase & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAGASE & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenji Asakura President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Nagase Chairman
Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director
Reiji Nagase Vice Chairman
Masatoshi Kamada Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGASE & CO., LTD.22.18%2 015
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.88%100 613
AIR LIQUIDE3.67%76 634
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.26%51 994
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.01%34 172
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.28%32 057