  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nagase & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8012   JP3647800006

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

(8012)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/03 01:10:39 am EDT
1836.00 JPY   -0.16%
12:42aNAGASE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
PU
06/02Nagase's Attributable Profit Soars 37.8% in FY22 as Sales Jump
MT
05/31NAGASE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
June 3, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Representative:

Kenji Asakura,

Representative Director, President

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo (Prime Market) Code 8012

Contact:

Yoshihisa Shimizu,

Executive Officer,

General Manager,

Corporate Management Dept.

Tel:

+81-3-3665-3028

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation

under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.

NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

365,700 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount

663,458,891 yen

4.

Repurchase period

From May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022

(execution base)

5.

Repurchase method

Market purchases

(Reference)

1.

Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

4,300,000 shares (maximum)

(Equivalent to 3.57% of outstanding shares,

excluding treasury stocks)

(3) Total repurchase amount

6 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Repurchase period

From February 10, 2022 to February 8, 2023

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases

2.

Accumulated total of the repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of May 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

1,277,400 shares

(2) Total repurchase amount

2,307,024,269 yen

End

Disclaimer

Nagase & Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 781 B 6 013 M 6 013 M
Net income 2022 25 939 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2022 111 B 854 M 854 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 220 B 1 695 M 1 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 940
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Kenji Asakura Manager-Automobile Materials Business
Hiroshi Nagase Managing Director
Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director
Reiji Nagase Representative Director
Masatoshi Kamada Director & Executive Officer
