Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

June 3, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: NAGASE & CO., LTD. Representative: Kenji Asakura, Representative Director, President Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo (Prime Market) Code 8012 Contact: Yoshihisa Shimizu, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Dept. Tel: +81-3-3665-3028

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks

(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation

under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.

NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased 365,700 shares 3. Total repurchase amount 663,458,891 yen 4. Repurchase period From May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (execution base) 5. Repurchase method Market purchases (Reference) 1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022 (1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 4,300,000 shares (maximum) (Equivalent to 3.57% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury stocks) (3) Total repurchase amount 6 billion yen (maximum) (4) Repurchase period From February 10, 2022 to February 8, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Market purchases 2. Accumulated total of the repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of May 31, 2022) (1) Total number of shares repurchased 1,277,400 shares (2) Total repurchase amount 2,307,024,269 yen

End