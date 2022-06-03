Nagase : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
June 3, 2022
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Treasury Stocks
(Repurchase of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Article of Incorporation
under Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "NAGASE") decided at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022 to repurchase of treasury stocks in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165-3 of the Companies Act.
NAGASE hereby announces the status of repurchase as follows.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
Common shares
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
365,700 shares
3.
Total repurchase amount
663,458,891 yen
4.
Repurchase period
From May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022
(execution base)
5.
Repurchase method
Market purchases
(Reference)
1.
Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meetings held on February 9, 2022
(1)
Class of shares to be repurchased
Common shares
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
4,300,000 shares (maximum)
(Equivalent to 3.57% of outstanding shares,
excluding treasury stocks)
(3) Total repurchase amount
6 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Repurchase period
From February 10, 2022 to February 8, 2023
(5)
Repurchase method
Market purchases
2.
Accumulated total of the repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of May 31, 2022)