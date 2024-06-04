This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities identification code: 8012

June 4, 2024

To our shareholders:

Hiroyuki Ueshima

Representative Director and President

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

1-1-17, Shinmachi, Nishi-ku,

Osaka City, Osaka, Japan

2-6-4, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Head Office)

NOTICE OF THE 109TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

You are cordially invited to attend the 109th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of NAGASE & CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

When convening this shareholders' meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders' meeting, etc. (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website on the Internet. Please access the Company's website mentioned below to review the information.

Company's website

https://www.nagase.co.jp/ir/stock-information/stockholders-meetings/ (in Japanese)

In addition to posting the items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are taken on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the Internet address shown below, enter the issue name (Nagase & Co.) or securities code (8012), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search)

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

For this shareholders' meeting, we will deliver paper-based documents that contain the items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are taken to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested the delivery of paper-based documents.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you are kindly requested to exercise your voting rights in advance by postal mail or via the Internet, etc. We request that you exercise your voting rights on or before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 after considering the following Reference Documents for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.