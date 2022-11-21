Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Nagina Cotton Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAGC   PK0034301017

NAGINA COTTON MILLS LIMITED

(NAGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
67.50 PKR    0.00%
05:19aNagina Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
10/28Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/28Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagina Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Session 2022

11/21/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAGINA COTTON MILLS LTD.

Corporate Briefing

Session

NAGINA COTTON MILLS LTD.

Important Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL ANY

SECURITIES OR ANY INVESTMENT

This presentation has been prepared by Nagina Cotton Mills Limited ("the Company") solely for information purposes. Therefore, no representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contain herein or any opinion rendered thereto, the information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of presentation. Neither Nagina Cotton Mills Limited nor any of its respective officials, associates, employees or any person working under or on behalf of, have any responsibility and / or liability of any nature whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of the information given here.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of prospectus, offering circular or memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of its hall form basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter in to any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any security.

You agree to keep the contents of this presentation strictly confidential. All or any part of this presentation may not be taken away, reproduced, copied, redistributed retransmitted or disclosed in any manner or form and for any purpose whatsoever.

By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

Nagina Group

Nagina Group founded in 1967 with the incorporation of Nagina Cotton Mills Limited by Mr. Shaikh Enam Ellahi (Late). Since then Nagina Group has expanded and comprises of following Companies:

COMPANY NAME``

NATURE OF BUSINESS

STATUS OF COMPANY

Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.

Textile Spinning

Public Listed

Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.

Textile Spinning

Public Listed

Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.

Textile Weaving

Public Listed

Ellahi International (Pvt) Ltd.

Trading

Private

ARH (Pvt) Ltd.

Trading

Private

Haroon Omer (Pvt) Ltd.

Construction / Trading

Private

Monell (Pvt) Ltd.

Trading

Private

ICARO (Pvt) Ltd.

Construction / Trading

Private

Pacific Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

Trading

Private

NAGINA COTTON MILLS LTD.

Company Brief

NAGINA COTTON MILLS LTD.

Company Brief

Nagina Cotton Mills Limited (the Company) was incorporated in Pakistan on May 16, 1967 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1913 and is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The principal business of the Company is to manufacture and sale of yarn.

The Company has various certifications like Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), Organic Content Standard (OCS), Global Organic Textile (GOTS) and OEKO-TEX.

Following is the geographical location and address of all business units of the Company:

Head Office:

2nd Floor, Shaikh Sultan Trust Building No.2, 26-Civil Lines, Beaumont Road, Karachi -75530, in the province of Sindh.

Manufacturing facility:

A-16, National Highway, Aminabad, S.I.T.E Kotri, in the province of Sindh.

Liaison Office:

Nagina House 91 - B-1, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg-III,Lahore-54660, in the province of Punjab

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAGINA COTTON MILLS LIMITED
05:19aNagina Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
10/28Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
09/28Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
2021Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2021Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
2020Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
2020Nagina Cotton Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020..
AQ
2020Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 236 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2022 1 813 M 8,12 M 8,12 M
Net Debt 2022 2 818 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,81x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 1 262 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart NAGINA COTTON MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amin Ellahi Shaikh Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tariq Zafar Bajwa Chief Financial Officer
Shahzada Ellahi Shaikh Chairman
Tajammal Hussain Bokharee Independent Non-Executive Director
Shafiq Ur Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGINA COTTON MILLS LIMITED-15.14%6
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-25.11%7 664
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-26.51%1 203
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-9.51%1 109
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-29.98%759
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-40.39%720