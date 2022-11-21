Nagina Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Session 2022

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL ANY
SECURITIES OR ANY INVESTMENT
This presentation has been prepared by Nagina Cotton Mills Limited ("the Company") solely for information purposes. Therefore, no representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contain herein or any opinion rendered thereto, the information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of presentation. Neither Nagina Cotton Mills Limited nor any of its respective officials, associates, employees or any person working under or on behalf of, have any responsibility and / or liability of any nature whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of the information given here.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of prospectus, offering circular or memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of its hall form basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter in to any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any security.
You agree to keep the contents of this presentation strictly confidential. All or any part of this presentation may not be taken away, reproduced, copied, redistributed retransmitted or disclosed in any manner or form and for any purpose whatsoever.
By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
Nagina Group
Nagina Group founded in 1967 with the incorporation of Nagina Cotton Mills Limited by Mr. Shaikh Enam Ellahi (Late). Since then Nagina Group has expanded and comprises of following Companies:
COMPANY NAME``
NATURE OF BUSINESS
STATUS OF COMPANY
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.
Textile Spinning
Public Listed
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.
Textile Spinning
Public Listed
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.
Textile Weaving
Public Listed
Ellahi International (Pvt) Ltd.
Trading
Private
ARH (Pvt) Ltd.
Trading
Private
Haroon Omer (Pvt) Ltd.
Construction / Trading
Private
Monell (Pvt) Ltd.
Trading
Private
ICARO (Pvt) Ltd.
Construction / Trading
Private
Pacific Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Trading
Private
NAGINA COTTON MILLS LTD.
Company Brief
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited (the Company) was incorporated in Pakistan on May 16, 1967 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1913 and is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The principal business of the Company is to manufacture and sale of yarn.
The Company has various certifications like Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), Organic Content Standard (OCS), Global Organic Textile (GOTS) and OEKO-TEX.
Following is the geographical location and address of all business units of the Company:
Head Office:
2nd Floor, Shaikh Sultan Trust Building No.2, 26-Civil Lines, Beaumont Road, Karachi -75530, in the province of Sindh.
Manufacturing facility:
A-16, National Highway, Aminabad, S.I.T.E Kotri, in the province of Sindh.
Liaison Office:
Nagina House 91 - B-1, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg-III,Lahore-54660, in the province of Punjab
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.