Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares and securities, derivatives, and others. The Company operates through the investment segment. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of acquisition / sale of shares, stock, bonds, among others. The Company's business includes investment in shares, securities, and units of mutual funds. The Company conducts its business in one geographical segment, India. The Company handles a portfolio that comprises investments in equity markets, private equity, mutual funds, real estate, and renewable energy.