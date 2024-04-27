Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. announced Mr. Arjun Agrawal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from closure of business hour of April 27, 2024, due to his personal reason.
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.
Equities
NAGREEKCAP
INE245I01016
Investment Management & Fund Operators
