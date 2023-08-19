Nagreeka Exports Limited at the board meeting held on August 19, 2023, appointed of Mrs. Jyoti Sinha Banerjee (Membership No. A55830) as Company Secretary and Compliance Office of the Company effective from September 5, 2023, under Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(3) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Mrs. Jyoti Sinha Banerjee, is a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having ~~ Membership No.

A55830. She is having vast knowledge in Company and Securities law.