Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of textiles and sugar in India. The Company operates through two segments: Textile and Sugar. The Textile segment is engaged in the production of yarn and fabric. The Sugar segment is engaged in the production of sugar. The Company's products offering includes textiles, yarns, woven fabrics and garments, knitwear and garments, and sugar and other products. It offers a range of products, including woolen products, such as pullovers, cardigans, shirts, coats, baby suites, mufflers, shawls, blankets, knitting wool; cotton/blended knitted hosiery pullovers, t-shirts, baby suites, ladies? tops, winter thermals, tracksuits, jackets, hoodies; yarn of all types, woolen, woolen blended, cotton, polyester cotton, other blended, compact yarn, mercerized gassed yarn, organic cotton yarn, and woven fabric for shirts, trousers, as well as denim.