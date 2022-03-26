Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nahar Poly Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523391   INE308A01027

NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED

(523391)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nahar Poly Films : Loss of share certificate

03/26/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

m IBIIi1lrPOLY FILMSLTD.

~~9d. ?ffice & Corporate Office: 376, Industrial Area-A, LUDHIANA-141 003 (INDIA)

on~ : 91-161-2600701 to 705, 2606977 to 980, Fax: 91-161-2222942 2601956 E-mail. secnel@owmnahar.comWebsite: www.owmnahar.com' . CIN : L17115P81988PLCOO8820

NPFLISD/2021-22/

March 26,2022

The BSE Limited ~51hFloor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

I.

Mumbai - 400 001

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. Cl1, G-Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

SCRIP CODE: 523391

Dear Sir/Madam,

SYMBOL:NAHARPOLY

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that we have received intimation regarding loss of below mentioned share certi ficate.

S.No. Name of shareholderDistinctive No

1-

75980--76049

MEENAL DILIP

Folio No

Share CertificNo of SharesDate of Receivingate No

I.

8317

489

70.00

March 24,2022

SHAH

We shall issue him duplicate share certificate on completion of all formalities under the law. In the mean time any member having a claim in respect of the above mentioned shares should lodge such claim with the Company within 15 days from the date of this letter.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfiilly,

FOR NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED

~o.

JT,.,M

DISHA JINDAL (COMPANY SECRETARY)

'.

Mumbai : 414, Raheja Chambers, 213 Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Phone: 91-22-22835262,2283562

Fax: 91-22-22872863

E-mail: mumbai@owmnahar.com

Gurgaon:Flat No. 22-8, Sector-18, Gurgaon-120 015 (INDIA) Phones: 91- 124-2430532-2430533.

Fax: 91-124-2430536 ,

E-mail: delhi@owmnahar.com

,

Disclaimer

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED
01:01aNAHAR POLY FILMS : Loss of share certificate
PU
02/28Nahar Poly Films Limited Announces Resignation of Inder Mohan Chhibba as Independent Di..
CI
02/03Nahar Poly Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021NAHAR POLY FILMS : Polyfilms' Consolidated Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Q4; Shares Drop 5%
MT
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2021
CI
2021Nahar Poly Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 035 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net income 2021 626 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
Net Debt 2021 575 M 7,53 M 7,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 13 719 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nahar Poly Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay M. Karandikar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rakesh Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer
Jawahar Lal Oswal Chairman
Disha Jindal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Surinder Singh Vice President-Administration & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED99.87%184
ECOLAB INC.-24.30%50 463
SIKA AG-20.04%50 016
GIVAUDAN SA-18.99%38 462
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-11.41%22 731
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.87%20 873