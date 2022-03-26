Nahar Poly Films : Loss of share certificate

m IBIIi1lrPOLY FILMSLTD.

NPFLISD/2021-22/

March 26,2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

SYMBOL:NAHARPOLY

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that we have received intimation regarding loss of below mentioned share certi ficate.

S.No. Name of shareholderDistinctive No

1-

75980--76049

MEENAL DILIP

Folio No

Share CertificNo of SharesDate of Receivingate No

I.

8317

489

70.00

March 24,2022

SHAH

We shall issue him duplicate share certificate on completion of all formalities under the law. In the mean time any member having a claim in respect of the above mentioned shares should lodge such claim with the Company within 15 days from the date of this letter.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfiilly,

FOR NAHAR POLY FILMS LIMITED

~o.

JT,.,M

DISHA JINDAL (COMPANY SECRETARY)

'.

,