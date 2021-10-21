Log in
    NAH   GB00BM7S2W63

NAHL GROUP PLC

(NAH)
NAHL : Bush & Co appoint Non-executive Chief Medical Officer

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Bush & Co are delighted to have appointed Mr Tom Quick, Consultant Surgeon, Peripheral Nerve Injury Unit, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, Stanmore, as non-executive chief medical officer to work with the senior management team and as part of Bush & Co's Clinical Board.

The role comes at an exciting time for Bush & Co as the company continues on its pathway out of the Covid pandemic with service developments, expanding associate networks and a continuation of client care and developing customer relationships.

In his role, Tom will sit on the Clinical Board, strengthening an already strong clinical framework centred on risk management, safeguarding, policy and compliance. He will also contribute to clinical and service development plans and brings a wealth of experience and specialist knowledge on clinical practice, client care and the expectations and requirements of the medico-legal sector.

Helen Jackson, Managing Director at Bush & Co said:

"Tom is an incredible clinician and advocate for patient centred care and rehabilitation and he brings with him a unique understanding of the interface between clinical practice post trauma and rehabilitation.

"His understanding of the complexity of care, costings and the litigation process also brings great knowledge and experience for our network of associate case managers and expert witnesses to benefit from".

Speaking about the role Tom commented:

"I'm incredibly pleased to be joining Bush & Co as non-executive chief medical officer and am looking forward to developing this relationship. For over 35 years Bush & Co has been a significant and successful provider in the case management, rehabilitation and medico-legal sectors and has a strong foundation of clinical governance and patient care to build on.

"As a consultant surgeon working with patients following peripheral nerve injury and damage I see the importance of safe, effective and well led rehabilitation in the future outcomes of patients and the complexities involved."

About Mr Tom Quick

Tom specialises in nerve injury in adults and children, Obstetric Brachial palsy, conditions of the growing shoulder and elbow, neuromuscular conditions of the paediatric and adolescent upper limb and surgical management of peripheral nerve pain states.

He has one of the largest obstetric palsy practices in the United Kingdom providing huge experience in this very focused field.

As part of providing a national referral service for Adult and paediatric brachial plexus and peripheral nerve injury Tom has a large experience of traumatic supra- and infra-clavicular plexal injury repair and reconstruction.

Microsurgical grafting, nerve transfer surgery and secondary reconstruction cases are managed through a rapid access clinic with structured follow up and rehabilitation programmes to support these patients.

Treatment of cocontraction is another area of clinical expertise in both adults and children where Tom has a focused interest.

In addition to his role as consultant surgeon, Peripheral Nerve Injury Unit, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, Stanmore. Tom's employment also includes:

Honorary Associate Professor , Institute of Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Science, University College London, UK (2019-) Clinical lead for Peripheral Nerve Injury Unit, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (2018-) Director of research Peripheral Nerve Injury Research Unit (PNIRU) (2017-) Clinical lead for peripheral nerves, Centre for Nerve Engineering (CNE) UCL (2017-) Honorary Senior Lecturer, Institute of Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Science, University College London, UK (2013-2019) Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London (2012-) Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Evelina Children's Hospital, London (2015-) Source: https://www.nerveinjury.co.uk/about/

