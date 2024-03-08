NAHL Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company operates marketing and services business focused on the United Kingdom consumer legal market. The Company provides services and products to individuals through its two divisions: Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. Its Consumer Legal services segment focuses on the Personal Injury and Residential Conveyancing sectors of the legal services market. The division provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through the National Accident Helpline brand and Homeward Legal, and claims processing to individuals through National Accident Law (NAL), and its joint venture LLPs. In addition, it also provides property searches through Searches UK. It operates Critical Care business through Bush & Co (Bush), which provides legal support services in the Catastrophic Injury market. Bush provides vital services to support individuals who have suffered severe and life-changing injuries whilst they pursue a compensation claim.