NAHL Group PLC - Northamptonshire, England-based claims management firm - Renews banking facility with Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money UK PLC. The revolving credit facility was set to expire on December 31 this year, but has now been extended to December 31, 2025, while the limit on the facility has been reduced by GBP5 million to GBP15 million. Says this is in line with its medium-term plans and the 27% reduction in net debt to GBP9.7 million at December 31, 2023 from GBP13.3 million a year earlier. Says the interest rate on the facility remains at 2.25% above sterling overnight index average.
Current stock price: 61.40 pence
12-month change: up 73%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
