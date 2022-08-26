Nairobi Securities Exchange : ANNOUNCEMENTS OF UNAUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND MARKET PERFORMANCE - FIRST HALF OF 2022

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global economic growth for year 2022 has been projected at 3.2% down from the 6.1% growth recorded in 2021. This is as a result of fundamental macroeconomic developments in the first half of the year such as the geo-political tensions in Eastern Europe caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that continues to impact on global economic trade especially the supply of food and energy. The war has affected supply chains leading to increased global inflation as well as the tightening of the monitory environment globally.

Inflation was revised upwards to 6.6% in advanced economies and 9.5% in emerging and developing economies, an upward revision of 0.9% and 0.8% respectively. Kenya's GDP growth based on the grant economic outlook is projected to decrease to 6% compared to 7.6% in 2021.

During the first half of this year, overall inflation has risen to 7.9% in June 2022 mainly due to rising basic food prices and fuel.

The Central Bank Rate was retained at 7.5% due to positive impact seen from tightening monetary policy, easing fiscal policy on certain commodities and provision of subsidies to ease inflationary pressures during the period. The Kenyan Shilling averaged Kshs.115 against the US Dollar in H1 2022

The aforementioned factors coupled with the general election weighed heavily on domestic and institutional investors affecting trading activity as well as the prices of listed securities on the NSE.

The Government raised approximately Kshs. 406.13 Billion in Treasury Bonds through the issuance of fixed rate and infrastructure bonds. The bonds were oversubscribed in most offers depicting high level of interest in the fixed income market.

MARKET PERFORMANCE