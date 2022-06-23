Log in
Nairobi Securities Exchange : NSE Hosts Inaugural Conference for Finance Leaders in Kenya

06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Press Release

Nairobi, June 21, 2022

NSE Hosts Inaugural Conference for Finance Leaders in Kenya

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) PLC, today hosted the inaugural NSE CFO Conference. The conference brought together finance leaders from leading companies in Kenya and the region to deliberate on equity and debt financing opportunities provided by public capital markets to fund the growth and expansion of companies in Kenya and the region.

The NSE CFO conference enlightened finance leaders on favourable funding models that Kenyan companies can adopt to accelerate their growth whilst cushioning themselves from the challenging operating environment.

The conference equally offered insights on emerging issues such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters that continue to influence capital allocation decisions by investors as well as other developments including Green Bonds, Real Estate Investment Trusts and the Unquoted Securities Platform.

Speaking during the conference, Mr. Paul Mwai, Vice-Chairman, NSE noted that, "Domestic capital markets provide an alternative source of funding that offer better pricing and longer maturities providing companies the necessary time to grow thereby reducing repayment pressure as is the case of conventional financing methods".

"The successful issues are proof of renewed confidence by investors in our market and point to brighter prospects for companies seeking to raise capital in the future. They also cement public capital markets position as one of the most efficient platform for raising long term capital for businesses" he added.

Reiterating his remarks, Mr. Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive, noted "Finance leaders have a more critical role to play in preparing for short-term and long-term financing related needs of companies in order to mitigate risks and propel growth".

Mr. Wyckliffe Shamiah, CEO, Capital Markets Authority lauded the conference noting that it has set the foundation for a close working relationship that will catalyze capital raising initiatives, using public capital markets as the preferable avenue.

Recent issuers including Acorn Holdings Limited, East African Breweries Limited, Crown Paints PLC as well as the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company commented the seamless and timely capital raising process they experienced during their respective issuances.

The NSE CFO Conference will be an annual Conference that the NSE will be hosting for finance leaders as it seeks to highlight financing opportunities for companies in Kenya through public capital markets.

-ENDS-

Notes to the Editor

About NSE

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is the principal securities exchange in Kenya. It offers a world class trading facility for local and international investors and issuers looking to gain exposure to Kenya's and Africa's

economic growth. NSE plays a vital role in the growth of Kenya's economy through mobilization of domestic resources and international capital. The NSE is a founder member of the African Securities Exchanges Association and the East African Securities Exchanges Association. It is a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and the Association of Futures Markets, and a partner Exchange in the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE). NSE operates under the jurisdiction of the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Affairs

Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC

Tel: +254 (020) 283 1000

Email: CorporateAffairs@NSE.CO.KE

Nairobi Securities Exchange

55 Westlands Road, P O Box 43633 Nairobi, 00100 KENYA www.nse.co.ke

Disclaimer

NSE - Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
