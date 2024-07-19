OLYMPIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

20242023

KShs '000

KShs '000

Revenue

545,891

494,463

Cost of sales

(373,953)

(340,992)

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2024

2023

KShs '000

KShs '000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Gross profit

171,938

153,471

Other operating income

104,676

104,817

Operating expenses

(213,377)

(200,610)

Operating (loss)/profit

63,237

57,678

Finance costs

(8,526)

(4,654)

Profit before taxation

54,711

53,024

Taxation

(19,497)

(17,710)

Profit for the year

35,214

35,314

Profit attributable to:

Property, plant and equipment Investment Property

Prepaid operating lease rentals Intangible assets Investments in subsidiaries

Non-current assets held for sale

Available-for-sale-financial assets Deferred tax

Due from related parties

Current assets

699,388

792,682

142,490

137,490

19,012

19,747

93,594

93,594

-

-

4,735

4,735

49,700

49,700

-

18,884

82,344

83,344

1,091,263

1,200,176

Owners of the parent company

19,672

22,018

Non-controlling interest

15,542

13,296

35,214

35,314

Basic (Kshs per share)

0.49

0.55

Profit for the year

35,214

35,314

Due from related companies-

current

12,255

9,253

Bank and cash balances

57,074

73,413

Trade and other receivables

111,929

114,153

Other financial assets

4,567

2,702

Inventories

164,278

139,392

Tax recoverable

6,431

350,103

345,344

Total assets

1,441,366

1,545,520

Other comprehensive income:-

Exchange differences on translating foreign

10,460

22,631

operations

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Gains on property revaluation

-

43,972

Equity

Fair value adjustment of financial assets

Attributable to parent owners:

Total comprehensive income

45,674

101,917

Share capital

200,000

200,000

Share premium

255,985

255,985

Attributable to:

Translation reserve

(34,060)

(39,813)

Owners of the parent

27,225

61,313

Revaluation reserve

305,232

356,704

Non-controlling interest

18,449

40,604

Retained earnings

149,460

146,503

45,674

101,917

Non-controlling interest

431,420

445,665

Liabilities

1,308,037

1,365,044

Amounts due to related parties

7,144

9,171

Deferred tax liabilities

35,378

34,499

Borrowings

8,679

13,179

Borrowings-current

23,072

24,434

Trade and other payables

46,600

88,357

Dividend payable

10,856

10,836

Tax payable

1,600

-

133,329

180,476

Total equity and liabilities

1,441,366

1,545,520

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share

Revaluation

Translation

Share

Retained

Non-controlling

Capital

reserves

reserve

premium

Earnings

interest

Total

KShs '000

KShs '000

KShs '000

KShs '000

KShs '000

KShs '000

KShs '000

Group

Year ended 28 February 2023

As at 1 March 2022

200,000

330,760

-53,165

255,985

110,346

421,271

1,265,197

Prior year adjustments

-

-

-

-

14,139

-

14,139

As restated

200,000

330,760

(53,165)

255,985

124,485

421,271

1,279,336

Dividends- non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(16,209)

-16,209

Total comprehensive income for the year

25,944

13,352

-

22,018

40,603

101,917

As at 28 February 2023

200,000

356,704

-39,813

255,985

146,503

445,665

1,365,044

Year ended 28 February 2024

As at 1 March 2023 Prior year adjustments As re-statedDividends-non-controlling interest Disposal of subsidiary

Total comprehensive income for the year As at 28 February 2024

200,000

356,704

-39,813

255,985

146,503

445,665

1,365,044

-

-

-

-

(2,983)

-

-2,983

200,000

356,704

(39,813)

255,985

143,520

445,665

1,362,061

-

-

-

-

-

(5,200)

-5,200

-

(51,472)

-

-

(13,732)

(29,294)

-94,498

-

-

5,753

-

19,672

20,249

45,674

200,000

305,232

(34,060)

255,985

149,460

431,420

1,308,037

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

2024

2023

KShs '000

KShs '000

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(2,488)

11,190

Net cash flows from investing activities

(12,106)

(25,324)

Net movement in borrowing

(7,874)

(2,859)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Movement during the year

(28,811)

(15,633)

Effect of foreign exchange changes

10,460

22,631

As at 1 March

59,253

52,255

As at 28 February

40,902

59,253

The above summary financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ('the Group') which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 28th February 2023 and the consolidated statements

of comprehensive income, changes in equity and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended are extracts from audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 28th February 2024 which have been audited by PSK Associates and received an unqualified opinion.

The financial statements and the press release there in have been signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

Felix Kimanthi

Dr. Chris W. Obura

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NSE - Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 06:18:04 UTC.