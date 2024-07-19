OLYMPIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
20242023
KShs '000
KShs '000
Revenue
545,891
494,463
Cost of sales
(373,953)
(340,992)
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2024
2023
KShs '000
KShs '000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Gross profit
171,938
153,471
Other operating income
104,676
104,817
Operating expenses
(213,377)
(200,610)
Operating (loss)/profit
63,237
57,678
Finance costs
(8,526)
(4,654)
Profit before taxation
54,711
53,024
Taxation
(19,497)
(17,710)
Profit for the year
35,214
35,314
Profit attributable to:
Property, plant and equipment Investment Property
Prepaid operating lease rentals Intangible assets Investments in subsidiaries
Non-current assets held for sale
Available-for-sale-financial assets Deferred tax
Due from related parties
Current assets
699,388
792,682
142,490
137,490
19,012
19,747
93,594
93,594
-
-
4,735
4,735
49,700
49,700
-
18,884
82,344
83,344
1,091,263
1,200,176
Owners of the parent company
19,672
22,018
Non-controlling interest
15,542
13,296
35,214
35,314
Basic (Kshs per share)
0.49
0.55
Profit for the year
35,214
35,314
Due from related companies-
current
12,255
9,253
Bank and cash balances
57,074
73,413
Trade and other receivables
111,929
114,153
Other financial assets
4,567
2,702
Inventories
164,278
139,392
Tax recoverable
6,431
350,103
345,344
Total assets
1,441,366
1,545,520
Other comprehensive income:-
Exchange differences on translating foreign
10,460
22,631
operations
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Gains on property revaluation
-
43,972
Equity
Fair value adjustment of financial assets
Attributable to parent owners:
Total comprehensive income
45,674
101,917
Share capital
200,000
200,000
Share premium
255,985
255,985
Attributable to:
Translation reserve
(34,060)
(39,813)
Owners of the parent
27,225
61,313
Revaluation reserve
305,232
356,704
Non-controlling interest
18,449
40,604
Retained earnings
149,460
146,503
45,674
101,917
Non-controlling interest
431,420
445,665
Liabilities
1,308,037
1,365,044
Amounts due to related parties
7,144
9,171
Deferred tax liabilities
35,378
34,499
Borrowings
8,679
13,179
Borrowings-current
23,072
24,434
Trade and other payables
46,600
88,357
Dividend payable
10,856
10,836
Tax payable
1,600
-
133,329
180,476
Total equity and liabilities
1,441,366
1,545,520
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Share
Revaluation
Translation
Share
Retained
Non-controlling
Capital
reserves
reserve
premium
Earnings
interest
Total
KShs '000
KShs '000
KShs '000
KShs '000
KShs '000
KShs '000
KShs '000
Group
Year ended 28 February 2023
As at 1 March 2022
200,000
330,760
-53,165
255,985
110,346
421,271
1,265,197
Prior year adjustments
-
-
-
-
14,139
-
14,139
As restated
200,000
330,760
(53,165)
255,985
124,485
421,271
1,279,336
Dividends- non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
(16,209)
-16,209
Total comprehensive income for the year
25,944
13,352
-
22,018
40,603
101,917
As at 28 February 2023
200,000
356,704
-39,813
255,985
146,503
445,665
1,365,044
Year ended 28 February 2024
As at 1 March 2023 Prior year adjustments As re-statedDividends-non-controlling interest Disposal of subsidiary
Total comprehensive income for the year As at 28 February 2024
200,000
356,704
-39,813
255,985
146,503
445,665
1,365,044
-
-
-
-
(2,983)
-
-2,983
200,000
356,704
(39,813)
255,985
143,520
445,665
1,362,061
-
-
-
-
-
(5,200)
-5,200
-
(51,472)
-
-
(13,732)
(29,294)
-94,498
-
-
5,753
-
19,672
20,249
45,674
200,000
305,232
(34,060)
255,985
149,460
431,420
1,308,037
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS
2024
2023
KShs '000
KShs '000
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(2,488)
11,190
Net cash flows from investing activities
(12,106)
(25,324)
Net movement in borrowing
(7,874)
(2,859)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Movement during the year
(28,811)
(15,633)
Effect of foreign exchange changes
10,460
22,631
As at 1 March
59,253
52,255
As at 28 February
40,902
59,253
The above summary financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ('the Group') which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 28th February 2023 and the consolidated statements
of comprehensive income, changes in equity and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended are extracts from audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 28th February 2024 which have been audited by PSK Associates and received an unqualified opinion.
The financial statements and the press release there in have been signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:
Felix Kimanthi
Dr. Chris W. Obura
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
