SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS 2024 2023 KShs '000 KShs '000 Net cash flows used in operating activities (2,488) 11,190 Net cash flows from investing activities (12,106) (25,324) Net movement in borrowing (7,874) (2,859) Cash and cash equivalents: Movement during the year (28,811) (15,633) Effect of foreign exchange changes 10,460 22,631 As at 1 March 59,253 52,255 As at 28 February 40,902 59,253

The above summary financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ('the Group') which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 28th February 2023 and the consolidated statements

of comprehensive income, changes in equity and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended are extracts from audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 28th February 2024 which have been audited by PSK Associates and received an unqualified opinion.