  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9942   TW0009942003

NAK SEALING TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(9942)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
82.80 TWD   -0.60%
03:54aNAK SEALING TECHNOLOGIES : Why Choose Us
PU
05/12NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/24NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAK Sealing Technologies : Why Choose Us

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
As a leading company in providing customized sealing solutions, NAK offers a dedicated product development team and gives our customers freedom in design as they are no longer restricted to standard seals.

<_o3a_p>

> Robust NAK seals to reduce unplanned downtime with substandard seals.<_o3a_p>

> Customized seal designs that exceed customer's expectation.

> ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified lab that provides accurate, reliable test results.




#StreamSyn Sealing Solution<_o3a_p>

#Design for Six Sigma (DFSS)<_o3a_p>

#Cold Runner Injection Molding Technology<_o3a_p>

#ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 certification

Disclaimer

Nak Sealing Technologies Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 860 M - -
Net income 2021 540 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 6 886 M 231 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 527
Free-Float 64,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Yao Shih Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju Ching Hsueh Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Fu Shih Chairman
Kuo Ko Chen Independent Director
Su Ying Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAK SEALING TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-15.60%231
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-50.12%3 466
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.10.55%2 536
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.17%1 208
TSRC CORPORATION-34.03%737
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING-39.04%362