NAK Sealing Technologies : Why Choose Us

As a leading company in providing customized sealing solutions, NAK offers a dedicated product development team and gives our customers freedom in design as they are no longer restricted to standard seals.

<_o3a_p>

> Robust NAK seals to reduce unplanned downtime with substandard seals.<_o3a_p>

> Customized seal designs that exceed customer's expectation.

> ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified lab that provides accurate, reliable test results.











#StreamSyn Sealing Solution

#Design for Six Sigma (DFSS)

#Cold Runner Injection Molding Technology

#ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 certification