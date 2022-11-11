Advanced search
    7716   JP3642500007

NAKANISHI INC.

(7716)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2788.00 JPY   +0.72%
02:02aNakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
02:02aNakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
11/08Mitsubishi raises profit forecast on higher coal, LNG prices
RE
Nakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022

11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
Briefing Material

for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022

November 11, 2022

NAKANISHI INC.

Disclaimer

The information presented in these materials contains forward-looking statements about future business performance. These statements by definition involve risks and uncertainties and are not intended to guarantee future performance. Actual results in the future may differ from expectations and the projections presented in these materials due to changes in the global economy and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and so on. NSKNSKNSKNSKNSK

Changes in reporting segments

1.

"Surgical Business" was separated from the previous reporting segment "Dental Products" and

Key changes

individually established

2.

Abolition of the previous reporting segment "Others (mainly included repair services)", which will be

included in each new reporting segments

Previous reporting segments

New reporting segments StartingfromFY2022Q1

Dental Products

Industrial Products

Others

Rename

Dental Business

Separate

Surgical Business

Rename

Industrial Business

Abolition

Development, production and sales of wide range of dental equipment, which cover such as restorative dentistry, periodontics, mobile dental care, oral surgery etc.

Development, production and sales of bone grinding and cutting drills which can be used in areas of neurosurgery, spine surgery and orthopedic surgery.

Development, production and sales of motors and spindles which can be used in high-precision processes in wide range of industrial areas such as automobile, aircraft, precision parts industries.

© 2022 NAKANISHI INC.

2

Product lineup

Dental

Business

Dental hand piece

Oral surgery system

Oral hygiene system

Clinical micromotor

Surgical

Business

Console

Slim motor

Attachment

Bur

Industrial

Business

Controller

Spindle

Micro grinder

Ultrasonic grinder

© 2022 NAKANISHI INC.

3

Consolidated financial result for FY2022Q3

4

Performance highlights of FY2022Q3

  • The depreciation of the yen against major trading currencies boosted sales and profits. Topline has been quite flat on YOY and local currency basis.
  • Due to the successful parts purchasing and design changes, we could minimize impact on production. Upward revision of full-year earnings forecast as production by the end of the year is in sight.
  • New factory "A1+" started operation and production of precision parts.

We have promoted enhancing production capacity by automating and rectifying production lines.

© 2022 NAKANISHI INC.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nakanishi Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 468 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2022 11 439 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net cash 2022 39 012 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 237 B 1 668 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 239
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart NAKANISHI INC.
Duration : Period :
Nakanishi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAKANISHI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 768,00 JPY
Average target price 3 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichi Nakanishi President & Representative Director
Yuji Nonagase Auditor
Kensuke Nakanishi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Masataka Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yukiko Araki Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAKANISHI INC.30.31%1 668
COLOPLAST A/S-26.41%24 289
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED11.41%6 312
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-28.11%2 552
ZHENDE MEDICAL CO., LTD.-6.44%1 817
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.21%1 757