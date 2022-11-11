Nakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022

Development, production and sales of wide range of dental equipment, which cover such as restorative dentistry, periodontics, mobile dental care, oral surgery etc.

Development, production and sales of bone grinding and cutting drills which can be used in areas of neurosurgery, spine surgery and orthopedic surgery.

Development, production and sales of motors and spindles which can be used in high-precision processes in wide range of industrial areas such as automobile, aircraft, precision parts industries.