Nakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
Briefing Material
for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
November 11, 2022
NAKANISHI INC.
Changes in reporting segments
1.
"Surgical Business" was separated from the previous reporting segment "Dental Products" and
Key changes
individually established
2.
Abolition of the previous reporting segment "Others (mainly included repair services)", which will be
included in each new reporting segments
Previous reporting segments
New reporting segments ＊StartingfromFY2022Q1
Dental Products
Industrial Products
Others
Rename
Dental Business
Separate
Surgical Business
Rename
Industrial Business
Abolition
Development, production and sales of wide range of dental equipment, which cover such as restorative dentistry, periodontics, mobile dental care, oral surgery etc.
Development, production and sales of bone grinding and cutting drills which can be used in areas of neurosurgery, spine surgery and orthopedic surgery.
Development, production and sales of motors and spindles which can be used in high-precision processes in wide range of industrial areas such as automobile, aircraft, precision parts industries.
