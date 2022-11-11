Nakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022

1. Consolidated financial results for 3rd quarter period (January 1 to September 30, 2022)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Supplementary materials to quarterly financial statements: Not applicable

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021: 86,637,649 shares * This quarterly flash report is out of scope of quarterly review.

Average number of shares during the period

Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable

Changes in accounting principles other than 1: Not applicable

Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable

Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates, and restatement

Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable

Changes in the scope of consolidation during the period Inclusion: None

2. Revisions to performance forecasts during the period: Applicable

3. Business Performance Forecasts for the Current Term (January 1 to December 31, 2022) Millions of yen

Notes: 1. Revisions to dividend payment forecasts during the period: Not applicable

(Changes in the scope of consolidation during the period)

(Notes to Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders Equity)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Principal Notes

Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

Explanation of Results of Operations

In the world economy during 3rd quarter, CPI has increased thanks to demand increases by prompt economic recover after pandemic. Unease of energy supply has increased due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So uncertainty for future was increasing.

In Japanese economy, economic activities were very low because raw material prices increased and to procure components was difficult.

Under these circumstances, all 3 segments sales increased. Operating income increased as well.

As a result, the Group sales were ¥36,100,208 thousand (+7.9% year on year), operating income was ¥11,894,028 thousand (+7.0%), ordinary income was 14,694,739 thousand (+30.4%) and income attributable to owners of parent for the quarter was ¥10,208,569 thousand (+26.1%).

The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment.

By the way, our company has changed segment. About year-on-year, it is analyzed by the figures at the changed segment.

（Dental segment）

In Dental segment, Domestic sales decreased because the reaction that clinics received subsidy from government last year and Asia sales decreased as well.

However North America sales increased dramatically and Europe sales increased as well. Total dental sales increased. Segment profit was almost the same.

As a result, sales were 30,301,499 thousand (+5.7%) and segment profit was 12,727,332 thousand (+4.5%).

(Surgical segment)

In Surgical segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.

As a result, sales were 2,393,080 thousand (+17.2%) and segment profit was 1,233,333 thousand (+20.9%).

（Industrial segment）

In Industrial segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.

As a result, sales were 3,405,627 thousand (+24.0%) and segment profit was 1,310,459 thousand (+28.0%).