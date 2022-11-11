Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nakanishi Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7716   JP3642500007

NAKANISHI INC.

(7716)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2788.00 JPY   +0.72%
02:02aNakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
02:02aNakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
11/08Mitsubishi raises profit forecast on higher coal, LNG prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022

11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended September 30, 2022

(on a consolidated basis) [Japan GAAP]

November 11, 2022

Name: Nakanishi Inc. Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange : Standard Market

Code Number: 7716 URL: http://www.nsk-nakanishi.co.jp

Representative: Eiichi Nakanishi, President and Group CEO

Inquiries: Daisuke Suzuki, Corporate Vice President, Finance & Accounting Tel: +81-289-64-3380

Scheduled date to submit Securities Report: November 14, 2022

Scheduled date to begin dividend payments: -

Supplementary materials to quarterly financial statements: Not applicable

Quarterly earnings results briefing: Not applicable

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for 3rd quarter period (January 1 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Operating Results

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2022

36,100

7.9%

11,894

7.0%

14,694

30.4%

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021

33,469

50.2%

11,113

117.2%

11,266

112.4%

Income

Earnings per share

attributable to

Diluted EPS (yen)

(yen)

owners of parent

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2022

10,208

26.1%

118.92

118.63

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021

8,096

107.9%

93.45

93.24

Notes: 1. Percentage figures for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income represent year-on-year comparisons.

  1. 2. Comprehensive income for reporting period:

    3rd quarter ended September 30, 2022 12,869 million (50.1%) 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021 8,571 million (124.6%)

  2. Financial Position

Millions of yen

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of September 30, 2022

100,926

90,726

89.6%

As of December 31, 2021

94,460

82,919

87.5%

Note: Owners equity As of September 30, 2022

90,440 million

As of December 31, 2021

82,683 million

1

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share (yen)

1st quarter

2nd quarter 3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

Year ended December 31, 2021

17.00

20.00

37.00

Year ending December 31, 2022

22.00

Year ending December 31, 2022

22.00

44.00

(forecast)

Notes: 1. Revisions to dividend payment forecasts during the period: Not applicable

3. Business Performance Forecasts for the Current Term (January 1 to December 31, 2022) Millions of yen

Income

Earnings per

Operating

attributable to

share (yen)

Net sales

income

Ordinary income

owners of parent

Full year

48,588 8.3 %

14,918 8.5 %

18,024 29.2 %

12,573 24.5 %

146.47

Notes: 1.

Percentage figures represent year-on-year comparisons.

2. Revisions to performance forecasts during the period: Applicable

4. Others

  1. Changes in the scope of consolidation during the period Inclusion: None
    Exclusion: None
  2. Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
  3. Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
    2. Changes in accounting principles other than 1: Not applicable
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
    4. Restatement: Not applicable
  5. Number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2022:

94,259,400 shares

As of December 31, 2021:

94,259,400 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022:

8,743,829 shares

As of December 31, 2021:

8,094,386 shares

Average number of shares during the period

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2022: 85,843,377 shares

3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021: 86,637,649 shares * This quarterly flash report is out of scope of quarterly review.

2

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

4

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

4

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

4

(3)

Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking

5

Information

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Principal Notes

6

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets

6

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

8

(Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income)

8

(Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income)

9

(3)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

10

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption)

10

(Notes to Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders Equity)

10

(Changes in the scope of consolidation during the period)

10

(Segment Information

11

3

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Explanation of Results of Operations

In the world economy during 3rd quarter, CPI has increased thanks to demand increases by prompt economic recover after pandemic. Unease of energy supply has increased due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So uncertainty for future was increasing.

In Japanese economy, economic activities were very low because raw material prices increased and to procure components was difficult.

Under these circumstances, all 3 segments sales increased. Operating income increased as well.

As a result, the Group sales were ¥36,100,208 thousand (+7.9% year on year), operating income was ¥11,894,028 thousand (+7.0%), ordinary income was 14,694,739 thousand (+30.4%) and income attributable to owners of parent for the quarter was ¥10,208,569 thousand (+26.1%).

The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment.

By the way, our company has changed segment. About year-on-year, it is analyzed by the figures at the changed segment.

Dental segment

In Dental segment, Domestic sales decreased because the reaction that clinics received subsidy from government last year and Asia sales decreased as well.

However North America sales increased dramatically and Europe sales increased as well. Total dental sales increased. Segment profit was almost the same.

As a result, sales were 30,301,499 thousand (+5.7%) and segment profit was 12,727,332 thousand (+4.5%).

(Surgical segment)

In Surgical segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.

As a result, sales were 2,393,080 thousand (+17.2%) and segment profit was 1,233,333 thousand (+20.9%).

Industrial segment

In Industrial segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.

As a result, sales were 3,405,627 thousand (+24.0%) and segment profit was 1,310,459 thousand (+28.0%).

  1. Explanation of Financial Position (Assets, liabilities and net asset)
    Total assets at the end of 3rd quarter were 100,926,970 thousand and increased by 6,466,050 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reasons were that Buildings and structures by 1,851,924 thousand, Shares of subsidiaries and associates by 1,555,285 thousand and Raw materials and supplies by 1,361,299 thousand.
    Total liabilities were 10,200,790 thousand and decreased by 1,340,655 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reason was Other in current liabilities decreased by ¥1,470,458 thousand.
    Net asset was 90,726,180 thousand and increased by 7,806,706 compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reasons were that Retained earnings increased by ¥6,600,186 thousand and Foreign currency translation adjustment by ¥2,857,689 thousand.
    • 4
  1. Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information Our company will revise our business performance forecasts it released on May 12, 2022.
    The following table shows our forecasts of business performance for the fiscal year 2022.

Full year

The amount

%

Sales

48,588 million

8.3

Operating income

14,918 million

8.5

Ordinary profit

18,024 million

29.2

Net income attributable to

12,573 million

24.5

owners of parent

(Note) Percentage figures represent year-on-year comparisons.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nakanishi Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAKANISHI INC.
02:02aNakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
02:02aNakanishi : Briefing Material for 3rd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
11/08Mitsubishi raises profit forecast on higher coal, LNG prices
RE
09/29Nakanishi : Business Report for 2nd quarter ended Jun. 30, 2022
PU
09/02Nakanishi : Briefing Material for 2nd quarter ended Jun. 30, 2022
PU
09/01Tranche Update on Nakanishi Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
08/31Nakanishi Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 12, 2022, has expired with 407,700 sha..
CI
08/18Nakanishi : Mid Term Management Plan Rolling Plan "NV2025+"
PU
08/17Japan utilities get contract offer from new Russian operator of Sakhalin-2
RE
08/09Nakanishi : Flash Report for 2nd quarter Ended Jun. 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 468 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2022 11 439 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net cash 2022 39 012 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 237 B 1 668 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 239
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart NAKANISHI INC.
Duration : Period :
Nakanishi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAKANISHI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 768,00 JPY
Average target price 3 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichi Nakanishi President & Representative Director
Yuji Nonagase Auditor
Kensuke Nakanishi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Masataka Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yukiko Araki Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAKANISHI INC.30.31%1 668
COLOPLAST A/S-26.41%24 289
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED11.41%6 312
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-28.11%2 552
ZHENDE MEDICAL CO., LTD.-6.44%1 817
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.21%1 757