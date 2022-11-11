Nakanishi : Flash Report for 3rd quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022

2. Revisions to performance forecasts during the period: Applicable
4. Others
Changes in the scope of consolidation during the period Inclusion: None
Exclusion: None
Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
Changes in accounting principles other than 1: Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatement: Not applicable
Number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2022:
94,259,400 shares
As of December 31, 2021:
94,259,400 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022:
8,743,829 shares
As of December 31, 2021:
8,094,386 shares
Average number of shares during the period
3rd quarter ended September 30, 2022: 85,843,377 shares
3rd quarter ended September 30, 2021: 86,637,649 shares * This quarterly flash report is out of scope of quarterly review.
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Explanation of Results of Operations
In the world economy during 3rd quarter, CPI has increased thanks to demand increases by prompt economic recover after pandemic. Unease of energy supply has increased due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So uncertainty for future was increasing.
In Japanese economy, economic activities were very low because raw material prices increased and to procure components was difficult.
Under these circumstances, all 3 segments sales increased. Operating income increased as well.
As a result, the Group sales were ¥36,100,208 thousand (+7.9% year on year), operating income was ¥11,894,028 thousand (+7.0%), ordinary income was 14,694,739 thousand (+30.4%) and income attributable to owners of parent for the quarter was ¥10,208,569 thousand (+26.1%).
The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment.
By the way, our company has changed segment. About year-on-year, it is analyzed by the figures at the changed segment.
（Dental segment）
In Dental segment, Domestic sales decreased because the reaction that clinics received subsidy from government last year and Asia sales decreased as well.
However North America sales increased dramatically and Europe sales increased as well. Total dental sales increased. Segment profit was almost the same.
As a result, sales were 30,301,499 thousand (+5.7%) and segment profit was 12,727,332 thousand (+4.5%).
(Surgical segment)
In Surgical segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.
As a result, sales were 2,393,080 thousand (+17.2%) and segment profit was 1,233,333 thousand (+20.9%).
（Industrial segment）
In Industrial segment, Asia sales decreased but Domestic, North America and Europe sales increased. Total sales increased. Segment profit increased as well.
As a result, sales were 3,405,627 thousand (+24.0%) and segment profit was 1,310,459 thousand (+28.0%).
Explanation of Financial Position (Assets, liabilities and net asset)
Total assets at the end of 3rd quarter were 100,926,970 thousand and increased by 6,466,050 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reasons were that Buildings and structures by 1,851,924 thousand, Shares of subsidiaries and associates by 1,555,285 thousand and Raw materials and supplies by 1,361,299 thousand.
Total liabilities were 10,200,790 thousand and decreased by 1,340,655 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reason was Other in current liabilities decreased by ¥1,470,458 thousand.
Net asset was 90,726,180 thousand and increased by 7,806,706 compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. The main reasons were that Retained earnings increased by ¥6,600,186 thousand and Foreign currency translation adjustment by ¥2,857,689 thousand.
Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information Our company will revise our business performance forecasts it released on May 12, 2022.
The following table shows our forecasts of business performance for the fiscal year 2022.
