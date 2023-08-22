NAKANISHI INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of dental instruments, as well as general industrial cutting and grinding machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. The Dental Product-related segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of handpieces for dental treatment, mechanical micro motors and handpieces as well as handpieces for surgeries, among others. The Industrial Product-related segment manufactures and sells grinders for manual works and spindles for machinery attachment. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of inspection and repair services for its dental and medical equipment and general industrial cutting and grinding equipment.