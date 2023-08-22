Disclaimer
The infor mati on pres ented i n these materi als contains for ward-looking stat ement s about fut ur e business performance. These statements by definition involve risks and uncertainties and are not intended to guarantee future performance. Actual results in the future may differ from expectations and the projections presented in these materials due to changes in the global economy and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and so on. N S
2
© 2022 NAKANISHI INC.
3
4
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nakanishi Inc. published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 05:31:06 UTC.