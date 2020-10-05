Japan PM Suga under fire after rejecting scholars for advisory body

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - New Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihide Suga is under fire for rejecting six scholars for
membership in a science advisory body set up after World War
Two, a move critics say violates the constitution's principle of
academic freedom.
Suga, who took office last month after Shinzo Abe resigned,
has enjoyed high support among voters who approve of his
promises to deregulate, reduce mobile phone rates and digitalise
services as he tries to revive the economy and contain COVID-19.
But Suga's rejection of the six scholars - some of whom are
known for criticising past Abe policies - could stoke a furore
that threatens his honeymoon with voters.
At issue is the influential 210-member Science Council of
Japan (SCJ), set up after World War Two to provide independent
scientific policy input. The body had included the six rejected
scholars among 105 recommended for membership.
Half of the council's members are chosen every three years.
Among the policies the rejected scholars had criticised are
Abe's reinterpretation of the pacifist constitution to allow
troops to fight overseas, a historic shift for Japan's defence
policies, and a 2013 state secrets act that sparked concerns
about media freedom.
Suga told reporters on Friday that his decision was "the
result of an appropriate response based on the law."
Since 1983, the prime minister has appointed members based
upon SCJ recommendations, and there is no precedent for
rejecting those recommendations, political analysts said.
"The constitution of Japan has a specific article just for
academic freedom, which is ... a direct result of wartime
control of academia and science by the militarists," said Sophia
University professor Koichi Nakano.
The council, which tangled with Abe's government in 2017
after taking a sceptical stance on academic research with
potential military uses, has demanded Suga explain his decision
and appoint the six scholars.
"I don't know at all why I was not appointed," one of the
scholars, Waseda Law School professor Masanori Okada, told
Reuters. "What I wrote (in the past) was that the government
should act in accordance with the law. ... That is only
natural."
Some conservatives have blasted the SCJ for what they say is
a China-friendly stance. Okada denied the group has any special
relationship with Beijing.
University of Tokyo political science professor Shigeki Uno
declined to comment directly on his rejection but stressed the
importance of freedom of speech.
"The greatest strength of a democratic society is its
ability to be open to criticism and constantly modify itself,"
he said in a statement to the media.
Opposition parties have attacked the decision and demanded a
public explanation from Suga.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg. Editing by Gerry Doyle)