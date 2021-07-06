Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Naked Brand Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAKD   AU0000069130

NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED

(NAKD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naked Brand : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously disclosed, on February 24, 2021, Naked Brand Group Limited (the 'Company') entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors ('Investors'), which agreement was subsequently amended on March 10, 2021 (as amended, the 'SPA'). Pursuant to the SPA, on March 11, 2021, the Company sold to the Investors in a private placement an aggregate of US$100,000,000 of units ('Units'), with each Unit consisting of one ordinary share of the Company and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share of the Company. The SPA included a put right. Subject to certain conditions, the Company agreed to sell to the Investor and the Investor agreed to purchase from the Company, in a private placement, a number of ordinary shares of the Company, priced at the previous day's closing bid price, having a value equal to a portion of the Investor's net profit from the Investor's sale of the securities acquired under the SPA.

On July 2, 2021, pursuant to the put right under the SPA, the Company sold an aggregate of 53,548,594 ordinary shares to the Investors, at a purchase price of US$0.6256 (the closing bid price of the ordinary shares on July 1, 2021).

The ordinary shares were offered and will be sold pursuant to an exemption from registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In accordance with the SPA, the Company intends to include the resale of the ordinary shares in a registration statement under the Securities Act.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K, including the exhibits hereto, shall be incorporated by reference in the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-226192, 333-230757, 333-232229, 333-235801, 333-243751, 333-249490, 333-249547, 333-254245, and 333-256258) and the prospectuses included therein.

Disclaimer

Naked Brand Group Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 12:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED
08:34aNAKED BRAND  : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 6-K)
PU
06/30DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. RALLIES 3 : Dbgi)
AQ
06/29DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.'S Q1 HELP : Dbgi)
AQ
06/24DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. INTENSIFI : Dbgi)
AQ
06/23NAKED BRAND  : Mills Oakley (Form 6-K)
PU
06/16DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. STOCK JUM : Dbgi)
AQ
06/10VIDEO REPORT : Digital Brands Group, Inc. Is Changing The Apparel Industry Stand..
AQ
06/03POST ITS $10 MILLION IPO, DIGITAL BR : Dbgi)
AQ
05/10NAKED BRAND  : Thinking about buying stock in SemiLEDs Corp, Castor Maritime, Ci..
PR
05/07NAKED BRAND  : Thinking about buying stock in Acasti Pharma, Ocugen, Castor Mari..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,0 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net income 2021 -68,3 M -48,4 M -48,4 M
Net cash 2021 51,9 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 692 M 486 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naked Brand Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Ashley Davis-Rice Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ziirsen Chief Financial Officer
Chin Edirisuriya General Manager-Technology & Transformation
David Anderson Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Andrew Shape Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED223.96%535
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.32%405 380
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL38.70%153 292
ESSILORLUXOTTICA19.47%81 827
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA39.80%70 606
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED44.67%62 660