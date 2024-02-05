Naked Wines PLC - Norwich-based online wine seller - Promotes UK Managing Director Rodrigo Maza to chief executive officer, taking over from Rowan Gormley after a several-month transition. At that point, Gormley will revert to non-executive chair from executive chair. Maza joined Naked Wines in September, having held executive roles at brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Grupo Modelo SA de CV. Since joining, Maza has worked with Gormley on the company's turnaround strategy. "I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential,"Maza says. Naked Wines also promotes UK Chief Operating Officer Emma Kamel to general manager of the UK business.

Current stock price: 64.00 pence, up 1.0% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 50%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.