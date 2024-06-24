EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nakiki SE
Correction of a release from 20/06/2024, 18:01 CET/CEST - Nakiki SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2024 / 13:14 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 20.06.2024

1. Details of issuer
Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Jun 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
5722495
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


24.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://nakikifinance.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1931663  24.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a