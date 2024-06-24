EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nakiki SE

Correction of a release from 20/06/2024, 18:01 CET/CEST - Nakiki SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.06.2024 / 13:14 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a publication dated 20.06.2024



1. Details of issuer Nakiki SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Jun 2024

3. New total number of voting rights: 5722495

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



