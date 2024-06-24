Nakiki SE: Preliminary results for 2022 and 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nakiki SE today announces preliminary (unaudited) results for the financial years 2022 and 2023.
It should be noted that these figures do not relate to the current operations of Nakiki SE. The company was in insolvency proceedings in 2023, which were concluded with a legally binding insolvency plan. The figures for 2022 and 2023 have nothing to do with the current business.
The company is now debt-free.
A gross profit of EUR 12,971,103.58 was achieved in the 2022 financial year (preliminary). The net loss for the 2022 financial year was EUR 5,541,556.76 (preliminary).
In the financial year 2023 I, which ran from 1 January 2023 to 29 January 2023 due to the insolvency proceedings, a gross profit of EUR 1,614,093.11 was achieved (preliminary). The net loss for the financial year 2023 I (1 January - 29 January) was EUR 853,032.97 (preliminary).
In financial year 2023 II, which ran from 30 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 due to the insolvency proceedings, a gross profit of EUR -459,154.63 was generated (preliminary). The net loss for the financial year 2023 II (30 January to 31 December) was EUR -16,760,954.86 (preliminary).
These figures relate to the former business (mail order business) of Nakiki SE and have no connection with the current business of the Nakiki Group. With the contribution of Legal Finance SE on 21 March 2024, the company operates a different business model (litigation financing).
A date for the publication of the audited financial statements cannot yet be given. As already announced on 20 February and 9 April 2024, the company is still dependent on support and cooperation over which it has only limited influence.
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki SE
End of Inside Information
